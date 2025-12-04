This Popular Personal Blender Coming To Aldi Is An Affordable Must-Grab For The Holidays
Grocery giant Aldi is known for its competitive pricing, as evidenced by its affordable meat or even foods you can find for less than $1. Its weekly deals — known as Aldi Finds — are full of especially great discounts, and this holiday season's are no exception. From December 10 through 16, Aldi is selling a Nutribullet personal blender for only $39.99. This small blender comes in both navy blue and lavender colors, making it a great gift option for slight personalization, depending on the preferences of the recipient. For comparison, the original Nutribullet blender typically sells for almost $80. Although it's currently on sale on the brand's website for $49.99, that sale price still can't beat Aldi's deal.
We gave the Nutribullet personal blender a high ranking on our list of the best blender brands for a good reason. The blender's powerful 600-Watt motor is able to blend fruits and vegetables with ease, and its easy-to-use design is perfect for almost anyone as all they have to do is fill the container and press down to activate the blender. The Nutribullet would make a great holiday gift for a college student or someone who has a small kitchen that can't accommodate larger appliances. It's also a perfect gift for fitness buffs who want to whip up a quick protein shake after the gym, or for anyone who only makes single-serving smoothies and doesn't need to deal with the bulk of a large blender container.
The Nutribullet blender makes for a great gift
The Nutribullet system was a game changer for making smoothies at home, as it's a perfect space-saving gadget for a tiny kitchen compared to traditional bulky blenders, which can take up a large footprint on your countertop. The petite Nutribullet personal blender is much smaller than a Vitamix or other common countertop blender, and it's even tiny enough that it can easily be stored in a kitchen cabinet when not in use. Its small but powerful motor can break down nuts, seeds, and fibrous fruits and vegetables for an easy-drinking smoothie. Additionally, the Nutribullet is a breeze to clean, and the blender jar is easily turned into a container to drink out of directly.
Also available for inexpensive prices during December 10 through 16 are various wine and cheese tools, such as cheese markers to label types of cheese on a cheese board, a wire cheese cutter, a wine stopper, and various tiered buffet servers, perfect for the entertainer in your family or a friend who's a budding Martha Stewart. The Aldi Finds deals also include water bottles and ceramic and silicone travel mugs — perfect for anyone on your gift lists who lives an on-the-go lifestyle.