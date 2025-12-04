This Popular Personal Blender Coming To Aldi Is An Affordable Must-Grab For The Holidays

Grocery giant Aldi is known for its competitive pricing, as evidenced by its affordable meat or even foods you can find for less than $1. Its weekly deals — known as Aldi Finds — are full of especially great discounts, and this holiday season's are no exception. From December 10 through 16, Aldi is selling a Nutribullet personal blender for only $39.99. This small blender comes in both navy blue and lavender colors, making it a great gift option for slight personalization, depending on the preferences of the recipient. For comparison, the original Nutribullet blender typically sells for almost $80. Although it's currently on sale on the brand's website for $49.99, that sale price still can't beat Aldi's deal.

We gave the Nutribullet personal blender a high ranking on our list of the best blender brands for a good reason. The blender's powerful 600-Watt motor is able to blend fruits and vegetables with ease, and its easy-to-use design is perfect for almost anyone as all they have to do is fill the container and press down to activate the blender. The Nutribullet would make a great holiday gift for a college student or someone who has a small kitchen that can't accommodate larger appliances. It's also a perfect gift for fitness buffs who want to whip up a quick protein shake after the gym, or for anyone who only makes single-serving smoothies and doesn't need to deal with the bulk of a large blender container.