Remembering Anne Burrell: The 5 Best Tips We Learned From The Food Network Chef

Tragedy struck the food world when fans all around the world learned of the tragic passing of chef and Food Network host Anne Burrell. The iconic chef was instantly identifiable, not just for her signature spiky blonde hair, but for her bright and energetic personality that made her one of the biggest fan favorites across a range of classic Food Network shows like "Chopped," "Food Network Star," and the show she hosted for years, "Worst Cooks in America." Her passing at the age of 55 at her home in Brooklyn was confirmed June 17, 2025. She is survived by her husband and stepson, her mother, brother, sister, and three nieces and nephews.

Through shows like "Worst Cooks in America," Burrell showed a passion for teaching people how to be better cooks. After studying at the Culinary Institute of America and in Italy, she made a name for herself as a chef at multiple big-name restaurants, but her career truly came alive when she transitioned to teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education. It was that calling that led her to the Food Network, starting on the popular "Iron Chef" before going to share her passion and knowledge with millions. It was also in that spirit that she sat down with many publications, including Tasting Table, where Burrell told us her secrets for winning a cooking competition. So to honor her commitment to culinary education and love of cooking, here are a few of the best cooking tips we picked up from her over the years.