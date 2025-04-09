Anne Burrell Spills Her Secrets For Winning A Cooking Competition - Exclusive Interview

During the "House of Knives" shrimp-themed challenge, you opted to fry the shrimp heads of the spot prawns. Why is that something that a chef should do, and what tips or tricks do you recommend for doing it?

Well, it's something that I feel like happens in Spain a lot when you get grilled shrimp ... a lot of times they come with the shrimp heads. You can send them back to the kitchen and they'll fry them for you and return them for you, and I think that's just so cool, because then it's like all the delicious, really intense prawn flavors in a crispy crunchy. It's almost like a shrimp potato chip ... it's also something, when in a competition or when I'm cooking somewhere where there is a deep fryer already set up, I like to do, because I think it's kind of sexy and it makes for a great presentation.

What are some other ingredients that most home cooks would typically discard that you frequently would use to introduce layers to a dish? Carrot tops, potato peels? How would you incorporate those?

Whenever I do a roasted chicken, I always save my chicken carcasses. I just keep a ziplock bag of them in my freezer and then when I have a bunch of them, I make chicken stock with them and always the wing tips and stuff ... Any parts from the chicken bone, the necks, all of that kind of stuff, I save for chicken stock ... A lot of times when you do a roasted chicken or something like that and you want to make a gravy or something with it, you roast your chicken on a bed of veggies or something like that and then you use that to flavor the gravy, but then you strain them out and discard them.

I have started doing what I like to call ... chunky gravy. Instead of cutting the mirepoix that I would normally roast the chicken on in big chunks, I cut them into a quarter inch dice, and I toss them with a little rosemary olive oil and a little crushed red pepper and salt. Then roast them for about half an hour before I put my chicken in. I roast the chicken on that and then when I'm letting the chicken rest, I just leave all the veggies in the gravy. A lot of times all those veggies would just get discarded ... So I put my roasting down right on the burner, I put a little flour in it and start to cook it like that, and then whisk in chicken stock and it's delicious chunky gravy.

It seems to me like a homey, rustic kind of thing. It's one of my giant pet peeves when people conflate the word rustic with the word sloppy. Yeah, to me rustic cooking is where you take things almost to the edge of disaster and then yank them back. It's the most flavorful. It's like what I call the "burnt toast" phase. It's the most flavorful step before it's trash. I like to live on the edge and take things to the burnt toast phase and then yank it back.

