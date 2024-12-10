Anne Burrell Gives Turkey Burgers A Perfect Crunch With One Ingredient

Celebrity chef and Culinary Institute of America alumni, Anne Burrell has an easygoing and energetic personality that's won over many fans. In addition to the Food Network shows she hosts, Burrell has been a contestant on "Chopped All-Star Edition" and "Iron Chef America" demonstrating her ability to improvise with unconventional or limited ingredients. Her creativity and powers of improvisation fueled the crunchy addition she now always gives her turkey burgers.

In an August 2024 interview with Fox News, Chef Burrell shared that she first added diced water chestnuts to her turkey burgers when asked to make dinner at her sister's house. With a limited pantry, she grabbed canned water chestnuts and drained and diced them to add some much-needed crunch and a subtly sweet nuttiness to complement the meaty texture and gamey flavor of the turkey burgers. The water chestnuts added that unique je nes se quois textural component that you should use on your next turkey burger recipe. Water chestnuts are a canned staple with a long shelf life that takes minimal prep to provide little bits of crunch to break up the chewy, juicy ground meat. You could even save yourself some preparation time by buying this can of Reese's diced water chestnuts.

Water chestnuts are a common ingredient in Asian cuisine, so Chef Burrell's recipe incorporates other Asian flavors like fresh ginger, cilantro, sambal, and soy sauce. We have an herbaceous Thai turkey burger that would benefit from the addition of water chestnuts.