Reese's Puffs Cereal Is Changing Up Its Chocolate For The First Time In Over 30 Years

Thirty-one years. That's how long Reese's Puffs has kept the exact same chocolate formula in those crunchy little spheres, and honestly, nobody was really asking them to change it, which is precisely why this announcement from General Mills is a rather pleasant surprise: dark chocolate's taking over our familiar breakfast cereal.

While Reese's Puffs have experimented with different sizes (like Reese's Puffs Minis), a straight peanut butter version, even adding Reese's Puffs cereal into Reese's Cups, the chocolate in the cereal has always been milk... until now. The new Reese's Puffs Dark Chocolate swaps the sweeter milk chocolate that's defined this cereal since 1994 for richer and more intensely flavored dark chocolate made with Hershey's dark cocoa.

This marks the first actual flavor departure the cereal has made since hitting shelves back when "Friends" premiered and dial-up internet was cutting-edge technology. Now, fans can get that deeper cocoa-forward taste that dark chocolate fans have been getting from other Reese's products straight into their breakfast bowl.