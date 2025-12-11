Lentils Are The Ingredient You Didn't Know You Needed For Protein-Packed Veggie Burgers
Veggie burgers sometimes get a bad rap — but not when they're made right. While there are tons of plant-based burger alternatives on the market these days, it's easy to make tasty and protein-backed veggie burgers with a simple ingredient you probably already have in the pantry: Lentils. The disk-shaped legume popular for its use in soups and stews can also really boost the taste, texture, and protein content of a plant-based burger. Typical veggie burger recipes often use black beans as the base for a hearty plant-based patty. However, black beans are quite fibrous and have a strong flavor. On the other hand, lentils are a little lower in fiber, which makes them relatively easy to digest. And they contain a bit more protein, too(1 cup of lentils contains about 18 grams of protein, compared to 15 grams of protein for the same amount of black beans).
Lentils also have a slightly subtler taste compared to black beans, making them a functional and versatile choice as a backdrop to other flavors and spices in the veggie burger. When combined with black beans to make the ultimate vegan smash burger, for instance, lentils' comparative lightness cuts the denseness of the black beans and adds extra protein and a bit of textural intrigue. Or, you can use lentils as the protein base of your veggie burger, swapping them out for beans.
How to make lentil veggie burgers
You can make veggie burgers with lentils cooked on the stovetop until tender, or use canned lentils for the job. Both will be equally tasty. Plus, lentils cook quickly and are typically quite affordable, so you can keep some in the pantry for whenever the craving strikes. If you like the texture that whole lentils can add to your burger, simply mix the legume whole in with your other veggie burger ingredients. Or incorporate the lentils more thoroughly into the patties by blending them in a food processor until smooth.
Once you have cooked lentils on hand, simply combine them with optional smashed black beans, seasonings, sauces, and binders like oat flour, a flax egg, or breadcrumbs. At this point, you can also add sauteed veggies like squash or mushrooms for even more taste, nutrients, and texture. Then, form the mixture into even patties, cook them in a saucepan, and serve your veggie burgers with all your favorite fixings.
Once you discover the delicious, nutritious, and convenient use of lentils to make protein-packed plant-based burgers, you can also experiment with using different types of lentils — from red to brown to green — for a colorful twist. Try incorporating lentils into more plant-based recipes, too. Generally, you can swap ground beef for lentils at a 1:1 ratio when making various dishes from veggie burgers to pasta bolognese to stuffed peppers.