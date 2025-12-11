Lentils Are The Ingredient You Didn't Know You Needed For Protein-Packed Veggie Burgers

You can make veggie burgers with lentils cooked on the stovetop until tender, or use canned lentils for the job. Both will be equally tasty. Plus, lentils cook quickly and are typically quite affordable, so you can keep some in the pantry for whenever the craving strikes. If you like the texture that whole lentils can add to your burger, simply mix the legume whole in with your other veggie burger ingredients. Or incorporate the lentils more thoroughly into the patties by blending them in a food processor until smooth.

Once you have cooked lentils on hand, simply combine them with optional smashed black beans, seasonings, sauces, and binders like oat flour, a flax egg, or breadcrumbs. At this point, you can also add sauteed veggies like squash or mushrooms for even more taste, nutrients, and texture. Then, form the mixture into even patties, cook them in a saucepan, and serve your veggie burgers with all your favorite fixings.

Once you discover the delicious, nutritious, and convenient use of lentils to make protein-packed plant-based burgers, you can also experiment with using different types of lentils — from red to brown to green — for a colorful twist. Try incorporating lentils into more plant-based recipes, too. Generally, you can swap ground beef for lentils at a 1:1 ratio when making various dishes from veggie burgers to pasta bolognese to stuffed peppers.