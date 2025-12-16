One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Food Markets In Europe Is In This Iconic Italian City

If you've got questions about anything related to European travel, there's no better source than Rick Steves. One particular area of expertise Steves often puts to use with game-changing advice is how to eat on a budget. His tips help travelers experience the cuisine of the country they're visiting, but without spending so much that the entire trip is out of reach to begin with. Some of Steves' genius recommendations for budget eats when traveling include avoiding tourist-trap restaurants and seeking out happy hours. One of our favorites of his tips is to seek out local food halls and markets — you can find all kinds of incredible, authentic eats, and instead of paying restaurant prices, you can enjoy them on the go or as a picnic, taking in the scenery of your current destination.

Among Steves' favorite cheap-eats destination in Europe is a particular food market in Florence, the Mercato Centrale. On his website, the travel writer explains that he appreciates the hustle and bustle of this food hall, which is more often filled with locals than with tourists — it makes for a more genuine experience in that you can see what Florentines like to eat. There are tons of options, too. You can stock up on local produce, fish, meat, cheese, bread, and more, and make your own meal if your lodgings have a kitchen. You can take a ready-made dish out to eat wherever you want, or eat right at the market — there are even casual restaurants, bars, and coffee shops all on-site.