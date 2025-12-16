One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Food Markets In Europe Is In This Iconic Italian City
If you've got questions about anything related to European travel, there's no better source than Rick Steves. One particular area of expertise Steves often puts to use with game-changing advice is how to eat on a budget. His tips help travelers experience the cuisine of the country they're visiting, but without spending so much that the entire trip is out of reach to begin with. Some of Steves' genius recommendations for budget eats when traveling include avoiding tourist-trap restaurants and seeking out happy hours. One of our favorites of his tips is to seek out local food halls and markets — you can find all kinds of incredible, authentic eats, and instead of paying restaurant prices, you can enjoy them on the go or as a picnic, taking in the scenery of your current destination.
Among Steves' favorite cheap-eats destination in Europe is a particular food market in Florence, the Mercato Centrale. On his website, the travel writer explains that he appreciates the hustle and bustle of this food hall, which is more often filled with locals than with tourists — it makes for a more genuine experience in that you can see what Florentines like to eat. There are tons of options, too. You can stock up on local produce, fish, meat, cheese, bread, and more, and make your own meal if your lodgings have a kitchen. You can take a ready-made dish out to eat wherever you want, or eat right at the market — there are even casual restaurants, bars, and coffee shops all on-site.
What's on offer at Mercato Centrale
Visiting the Mercato Centrale is an excellent way to eat like a local when you're in Italy, as you're eschewing touristy restaurants to feast on the offerings Florentines actually buy themselves. Go hungry, as you'll find plenty of the dishes most essential to try in Italy right at this market's stalls. At its center, the Mercato Centrale has a bar and coffee shop, plus a beer bar. Already, visions of Italian happy hour, or the aperitivo, are dancing in our heads with spritzes and snacks.
There are stands for truffles, breads and baked goods, fresh pasta, meats, fish, and cheeses, and of course, ice cream and pizza, too. There's also a wine bar upstairs, if that's more your speed — considering Italy is one of the world's best wine regions. You can stock up on pantry items at a stand that promises to hold some Italian treasures to take home; think tablecloths, aprons, plates, sauces, olive oils, and jams. If you're in the mood for something hearty, there's an entire stand for boiled and stewed meats. And while it might not be for the pickier eaters among us, there's also a stand selling the iconic Florentine street food, lampredotto, or tripe sandwiches. If something sweet is more your speed, you'll also find a booth for Neopolitan sfogliatella. Plus, you can even venture to other regions with stands for Sicilian specialties, Spanish ham, and yes, even American barbecue. There's literally something for everyone here.