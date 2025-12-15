Roasting is an excellent method for preparing satisfying and flavorful vegetables. It's easy to do and adds quite a delightful taste and texture, particularly with cruciferous varieties, including Brussels sprouts and broccoli. If you're looking for ingredients that will elevate your roasted broccoli, one popular brand of cracker is a surprisingly effective choice. Ritz Original Crackers are buttery and crispy, and, when crushed, provide the perfect complement to a batch of roasted broccoli.

Largely considered the crunchy old-school shortcut that makes nearly any casserole taste better, Ritz crackers are popular for much more than just serving alongside peanut butter or cheese. Consider the way making a dish au gratin can easily enhance it with the simple addition of breadcrumbs, butter, or cheese. Crushed Ritz crackers add the essence of butter and breadcrumbs with minimal effort, giving your roasted broccoli an au gratin-style feel.

For a bigger flavor, try mixing up the popular cracker crumbs with Dijon mustard, olive oil, minced garlic, and a sprinkle of salt to accent the broccoli. Between the tender texture of roasted broccoli and the bold crunch of seasoned Ritz crackers, there is a lot to enjoy. It can be an ideal side dish to pair with your favorite proteins or even the base of a wholesome, vegetarian-friendly entree.