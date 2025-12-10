Level Up Spaghetti Sauce With This One Spice From Your Cabinet

With just a pinch of one well-known spice, you can transform any standard homemade spaghetti sauce into a signature-worthy sensation that will have your guests clamoring for the recipe. This secret ingredient (which is probably already lingering in your spice rack) is one that may not readily come to mind when thinking of red sauce, but once you've tried it, you'll be sure of its future inclusion — nutmeg.

Known for its use in seasonal baked goods like pumpkin pie and its requisite sprinkling atop eggnog, nutmeg's use in this capacity is not widely known. But it's a secret assassin in many signature red sauce recipes, playing a stealthier role, working its subtle magic behind the scenes, and bringing out a sauce's full flavor potential. The result — a deeper, richer sauce, sans the immediately-recognizable warming, sweet-woody flavor of nutmeg itself. When added correctly, your now standout dish, be it spaghetti with meatballs or traditional Italian ragù alla bolognese, will pop with an untraceable wow factor that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

To use this ingenious hack, all you have to do is add a pinch of nutmeg (¼ teaspoon, if you must measure) to your pan in the early stages of cooking the sauce. If you're making a homemade sauce, such as this four-ingredient tomato sauce that will change how you cook pasta, add the nutmeg to the pan along with the butter and onion, before adding the tomatoes. Lusciously-scented as it warms, its fragrance is imperceptible in the final sauce.