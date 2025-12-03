Nature Valley Is Bringing Back An Iconic Peanut Butter Snack '80s Kids Might Remember
Since 2016, Netflix's "Stranger Things" has taken audiences on a jet-fueled nostalgia journey through the '80s, complete with old-school Eggo waffles and retro Snack Pack pudding. Now in its fifth and final season, the show has highlighted another classic treat thanks to fan favorite character Steve Harrington. Played by Joe Keery, Steve expresses his love of Peanut Butter Boppers in a battle to save Hawkins, Indiana, by using them as an analogy to justify driving his car straight through a rift into another dimension. If you're curious about how good these treats must be to inspire such devotion, you're in luck, because Nature Valley is bringing them back.
If you've been keen to try some of these peanut butter treats, we've got good news and bad news. The good news is you don't have to go to the Upside Down to get them. The bad news is that you can't get them at a store either. Nature Valley is releasing these newly minted Fudge Chip Peanut Butter Boppers as part of a promotional tie-in with this final season of "Stranger Things," and that means if you want them, you can only order them online at sreppob.com — that's Boppers backwards, incidentally.
Once you arrive at the funky retro website (which is a bit advanced for 1987, but that's okay), you can order a single box of four individually wrapped Boppers for $19.87. Get it? There is currently a limit of one box per customer, and supplies are limited. Additionally, Nature Valley is offering a Bopper-themed giveaway starting on December 5th for 250 boxes. Then, on December 8th, the company will unveil an official Peanut Butter Bopper recipe that you can try at home.
Peanut Butter Boppers were quite popular back in the '80s
To Steve's credit, Peanut Butter Boppers sound delicious. It's peanut butter rolled in cookie pieces. First released in 1985, Nature Valley, best known for things like oatmeal breakfast bars, produced five different flavors of Boppers, including Fudge Chip, Honey Crisp, Peanut Crunch, Fudge Graham, and Cookie Crunch. The peanut butter inside was creamy to contrast the crunchy coating outside.
Boppers came sealed in foil, and it's hard to imagine why these things ever went out of fashion, especially since General Mills advertised that they captured almost 10% of the entire peanut butter snack market. Folks in the '80s certainly knew a good thing when they tasted it, but unfortunately, the treats vanished in 1989 and haven't been on shelves since. The "Stranger Things" writers did a deep dive to get this one, and it looks as if it paid off.
Whether you're a big "Stranger Things" fan, a lover of forgotten '80s snacks, or can't get enough peanut butter, these Peanut Butter Boppers sound like they might be the thing for you. They probably won't be available for long, and you have to be in the U.S. to order them, so jump on the deal while you can. If you want to get a taste of that retro, peanut buttery goodness, this is the best way to do it.