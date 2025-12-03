Nature Valley Is Bringing Back An Iconic Peanut Butter Snack '80s Kids Might Remember

Since 2016, Netflix's "Stranger Things" has taken audiences on a jet-fueled nostalgia journey through the '80s, complete with old-school Eggo waffles and retro Snack Pack pudding. Now in its fifth and final season, the show has highlighted another classic treat thanks to fan favorite character Steve Harrington. Played by Joe Keery, Steve expresses his love of Peanut Butter Boppers in a battle to save Hawkins, Indiana, by using them as an analogy to justify driving his car straight through a rift into another dimension. If you're curious about how good these treats must be to inspire such devotion, you're in luck, because Nature Valley is bringing them back.

If you've been keen to try some of these peanut butter treats, we've got good news and bad news. The good news is you don't have to go to the Upside Down to get them. The bad news is that you can't get them at a store either. Nature Valley is releasing these newly minted Fudge Chip Peanut Butter Boppers as part of a promotional tie-in with this final season of "Stranger Things," and that means if you want them, you can only order them online at sreppob.com — that's Boppers backwards, incidentally.

Once you arrive at the funky retro website (which is a bit advanced for 1987, but that's okay), you can order a single box of four individually wrapped Boppers for $19.87. Get it? There is currently a limit of one box per customer, and supplies are limited. Additionally, Nature Valley is offering a Bopper-themed giveaway starting on December 5th for 250 boxes. Then, on December 8th, the company will unveil an official Peanut Butter Bopper recipe that you can try at home.