Our Least Favorite Chain Restaurant Chicken Parmesan Still Hits The Spot

Chicken Parmesan is a lot like pizza — a dish with Italian roots that can be tough to get absolutely perfect. That said, even mediocre versions are still pretty yummy. This is true for both home-cooked and dine-out iterations, as we discovered in our ranking of chicken Parm dishes from chain restaurants. Fast casual spot Fazoli's took last place, yet our taste tester still found some nice things to say.

Fazoli's is a quick-service restaurant with around 200 locations in the U.S., and with its drive-thrus, ordering counters, and self-serve drink dispensers, it's closer to a fast food joint than sit-down spots like Olive Garden. Its Baked Chicken Parmigiano is surprisingly substantial, delivering a cheese-crusted chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, provolone, and mozzarella, all sitting on a bed of spaghetti marinara. Our taste tester found the dish decently tasty, even if it doesn't come close to our number one pick (not to mention a crispy and saucy homemade chicken Parmesan).

While the taste is serviceable, our taster pointed out that the main draw of Fazoli's chicken Parm is its value. This is probably true for all of the chain's entrees, which are served in generous portions for around $10 to $12 per dish. At these prices, you can't expect the pinnacle of Italian cuisine, which is ultimately why we put Fazoli's at the bottom of our ranking of Italian chain restaurants. However, its Chicken Parmigiano — along with other menu items — holds a cheesy, saucy place in the hearts of many.