Defrost English Muffins Quickly With This Simple Method
English muffins are one of the best breakfast breads ever invented. While nothing can replace a carby, dense bagel, there's something very charming about their interior and how it acts as the perfect sponge for melting butter or creamy hollandaise.
If you can't make it through a pack of store-bought English muffins by the time they go stale or moldy, rest assured that you can pop them right into the freezer for a few months. But, then comes the challenge of defrosting them once you're ready to eat them. The good news is that you don't have to flip between your microwave and your toaster to bring your English muffins back to life.
You'll want to set your toaster on the medium setting before prying the muffin open with a fork and popping it in. It may take a couple of toasts to reach your desired level of doneness. You can also use a defrost setting on your toaster, though not all appliances have them.
Other ways to defrost your English muffins
The toaster is a relatively quick and easy way to defrost an English muffin — especially if you prefer yours toasted anyway. But, if you prefer something a little softer, you may want to use your microwave to defrost them instead. To help the muffins retain their moisture, wrap them up in a paper towel before hitting the "defrost" button. It's important to note that the microwave defrost setting varies depending on your appliance, and you don't want to cook the muffins so long that all of their moisture gets zapped out. Short increments and low power are the key to a super soft muffin that tastes and feels like it's freshly homemade.
One of the common issues you may encounter when nuking or toasting your English muffin is the frozen center. One way to tackle this is to turn the toast setting down; that way, you won't have to worry about charring the outside while the middle is still underdone. You also may want to thaw the muffins briefly in the microwave before toasting.