Defrost English Muffins Quickly With This Simple Method

English muffins are one of the best breakfast breads ever invented. While nothing can replace a carby, dense bagel, there's something very charming about their interior and how it acts as the perfect sponge for melting butter or creamy hollandaise.

If you can't make it through a pack of store-bought English muffins by the time they go stale or moldy, rest assured that you can pop them right into the freezer for a few months. But, then comes the challenge of defrosting them once you're ready to eat them. The good news is that you don't have to flip between your microwave and your toaster to bring your English muffins back to life.

You'll want to set your toaster on the medium setting before prying the muffin open with a fork and popping it in. It may take a couple of toasts to reach your desired level of doneness. You can also use a defrost setting on your toaster, though not all appliances have them.