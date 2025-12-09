The Unusual Reason You Should Keep A Tennis Ball In Your Kitchen

Tennis, anyone? Or should we say, tennis-related cleaning hack, anyone? We know you may have told your kids "no balls in the house" approximately 3,000 times, but there's a very good reason you'll want to keep your own tennis ball on hand in the kitchen. The same fuzz that helps the ball grip the strings of a racket and bounce uniformly can prove effective at cleaning kitchen floor scuffs that no other tool can.

Scuffed floors are one of the toughest spots in the kitchen to clean. They happen when anything gets dragged against the floor, from shoes to furniture, which happens all too often in the kitchen, as it's easily the busiest room in the house. As you've probably found — and felt frustrated by — scuffs are maddeningly tough to remove and won't budge with your typical floor cleaning routine. Tennis balls, however, are a chemical-free solution for cleaning kitchen floors you may already have in the house. They work on a variety of different floor types, too, from hardwood, linoleum, and vinyl to tiles made from porcelain, stone, and ceramic. Their fibers are the perfect texture for buffing out marks — they can get under those surface-level scuffs and remove them without being abrasive enough to damage the floor itself. And this way, you don't need to use any cleaning products that can sometimes be potentially toxic, not environmentally friendly, and pricey.