Watermelon can be a refreshing snack or tasty addition to healthy salads. But if it's not watermelon season, you shouldn't even bother buying the fruit since it will probably be lacking in juicy sweetness — and isn't that the whole point of a watermelon? Though May through early fall is watermelon season in the U.S., you might very well see the fruit in grocery stores in the dead of winter or other off-seasons. It's likely the fruit was harvested and imported from Central American countries, like Mexico or Costa Rica, with warmer year-round climates. However, out-of-season melons are sometimes picked before fully ripe to make up for time spent in transport to the store, as well as storage. Conversely, if it was picked domestically, it's likely it was grown in conditions that were not quite as sunny or warm enough.

Both situations could result in a watermelon that has a muted flavor, dull in color, or even a mealy texture. Since watermelons require lots of sun to develop their sweetness, for optimal flavor and texture, it's key that the fruit is allowed to reach full maturity on the vine before being picked. While it's nice to have access to the fruit any time of year, when you buy an out-of-season watermelon, they are more likely to be picked early (i.e. not optimally ripe) or lack sweetness, vibrancy of color, and juiciness.