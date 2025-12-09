Don't Even Bother Buying Watermelon Out Of Season — Here's Why
Watermelon can be a refreshing snack or tasty addition to healthy salads. But if it's not watermelon season, you shouldn't even bother buying the fruit since it will probably be lacking in juicy sweetness — and isn't that the whole point of a watermelon? Though May through early fall is watermelon season in the U.S., you might very well see the fruit in grocery stores in the dead of winter or other off-seasons. It's likely the fruit was harvested and imported from Central American countries, like Mexico or Costa Rica, with warmer year-round climates. However, out-of-season melons are sometimes picked before fully ripe to make up for time spent in transport to the store, as well as storage. Conversely, if it was picked domestically, it's likely it was grown in conditions that were not quite as sunny or warm enough.
Both situations could result in a watermelon that has a muted flavor, dull in color, or even a mealy texture. Since watermelons require lots of sun to develop their sweetness, for optimal flavor and texture, it's key that the fruit is allowed to reach full maturity on the vine before being picked. While it's nice to have access to the fruit any time of year, when you buy an out-of-season watermelon, they are more likely to be picked early (i.e. not optimally ripe) or lack sweetness, vibrancy of color, and juiciness.
For best taste, lean into summertime watermelon season
The best time to find watermelons is in the summer, though the season officially ends in fall. Peak ripeness can depend on the state in which watermelons are grown, but July and August usually result in the sweetest, juiciest fruit with the boldest, most colorful flesh. When in season, watermelons are more consistently ... well, good. Instead of taking a chance on a subpar watermelon that very well could have been picked early to extend its shelf life in off-season, try adjusting your eating habits to reflect the seasonality of the fruit. That means, make your spicy harissa watermelon salads and watermelon mojitos in the heart of summer.
While places like Georgia, Florida, Texas, California, and North Carolina with warmer climates produce significant quantities of the country's fruit, if your state has warm, sunny summer weather, it's likely you can find some locally grown watermelons at the grocery store or farmers market, too. Enjoying in-season watermelon is the first step to ensuring you get the tastiest, juiciest fruit. But it's also key to familiarize yourself with pro tips for picking out the perfect watermelon. Like cantaloupe and other melons, watermelon won't ripen much further once harvested. So, look for watermelons that are at their peak — usually the ones that are heavy, contain yellow "field spots," and make a hallow sound when tapped.