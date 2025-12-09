Visit The Basement Of This Queens Mall For Some Of The Best Dumplings In NYC
In normal circumstances, we'd never advise you to listen to strangers on the internet recommending that you enter a random basement for some dumplings — but since this restaurant happens to be in New York City, stepping into the basement for a good restaurant is a little more commonplace. On the bustling streets of Queens, NY, you'll spot Flushing's hotspot for Asian cuisine and shopping. Take the escalator down to the basement food court, fight your way through the crowds, and hop into the mile-long line at a stall named PanBao66 if you're looking for the best dumplings in the city.
One of our experts explored 21 of the best restaurants for dumplings in NYC and quickly determined that PanBao66's pan-fried soup pork dumplings, otherwise known as Shanghainese sheng jian bao, are what "dreams are made of." The stall is located at the New World Mall Food Court and is most famous for its dumplings, which are made from traditional bao bun dough, stuffed with ground pork and soup, pan-fried until the bottom is crispy, and topped with black sesame seeds and sliced green onions. Our expert, along with several other internet reviewers, recommends taking a bite, slurping the savory soup, and adding a few drops of the soy and black vinegar sauce, along with a drizzle of spicy chili oil, for an even better experience.
PanBao66 built its reputation on crispy, juicy bao buns
PanBao66's steaming, pan-fried pork buns are constantly made fresh at the stall right before patrons' eyes, taking turns on three rotating frying pans, thanks to the speed at which the buns are sold (here's 50 types of dumplings explained, in case you need it). They're available for purchase as a plate of six for $9 or a plate of eight for $11, though several combo options pair the famous buns with noodles and other sides — just make sure you bring cash. The stall also sells jjajangmyeon, beef noodles, babao noodles, ribs noodles, meatball noodles, veggie wontons, and shrimp wontons, soy duck, and more.
The dumpling stall's notoriety is no joke, with several customers mentioning how the line can span 15-20 minutes on a good day. "If you are willing to wait 20 minutes, you are guaranteed a sizzling hot plate of fried buns that are juicy and savory," said one customer on Yelp, while another dumpling-lover said the stall sells "really juicy and flavorful pan-fried buns." A foodie influencer on Instagram said they "loved that [the dumplings] were not too doughy and had a good amount of soup inside," and a TikToker called them "some of the best Shanghainese fried buns [they'd] ever had."