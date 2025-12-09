Visit The Basement Of This Queens Mall For Some Of The Best Dumplings In NYC

In normal circumstances, we'd never advise you to listen to strangers on the internet recommending that you enter a random basement for some dumplings — but since this restaurant happens to be in New York City, stepping into the basement for a good restaurant is a little more commonplace. On the bustling streets of Queens, NY, you'll spot Flushing's hotspot for Asian cuisine and shopping. Take the escalator down to the basement food court, fight your way through the crowds, and hop into the mile-long line at a stall named PanBao66 if you're looking for the best dumplings in the city.

One of our experts explored 21 of the best restaurants for dumplings in NYC and quickly determined that PanBao66's pan-fried soup pork dumplings, otherwise known as Shanghainese sheng jian bao, are what "dreams are made of." The stall is located at the New World Mall Food Court and is most famous for its dumplings, which are made from traditional bao bun dough, stuffed with ground pork and soup, pan-fried until the bottom is crispy, and topped with black sesame seeds and sliced green onions. Our expert, along with several other internet reviewers, recommends taking a bite, slurping the savory soup, and adding a few drops of the soy and black vinegar sauce, along with a drizzle of spicy chili oil, for an even better experience.