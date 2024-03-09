21 Best Restaurants For Dumplings In NYC, According To A Local
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing like a plate of fresh, hot dumplings to spark joy. There's so much to love about them it can be hard to boil it down to just one thing, but something we find so beautiful about the dumpling is how far-reaching it is. In the book "What We Talk About When We Talk About Dumplings," John Lorinc says in the preface, "Dumplings, to state the obvious, are everywhere...every big city with a half-decent food scene and an influx of newcomers or visitors provides a multiplicity of options from all over the world." I couldn't agree more. Steamed, fried, pan-fried, or deep-fried, the humble dumpling is a versatile, delightful food that can do no wrong.
In New York City, I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many different dumpling establishments from all corners of the globe, and while we wish I could include every single one in this roundup, I compiled what we feel are the 21 best. There are so many dumplings to eat and appreciate in this city's melting pot, and we can't wait for you to experience them all.
Xi'an Famous Foods
The first Xi'an Famous Foods opened in 2005 in the basement of the Golden Shopping Mall in Flushing, Queens — the neighborhood's best-kept secret for some time. Then, Anthony Bourdain discovered these hand-pulled noodles and spicy cumin lamb, and suddenly the secret was out. Today, Xi'an Famous Foods currently has 13 restaurants across New York City.
Xi'an offers three dumpling options: lamb, spinach, and pork. They can come on a plate covered in spicy chili oil or as a soup, but we always opt for the soup-less lamb option. The doughy outer shell is chewy and thick, the lamb inside is rich and juicy, and the signature spicy and sour sauce douses each plate with all the right savory and sour notes. Each order has six dumplings for $7, and when asked if you want them spicy, your answer should be yes unequivocally.
Multiple locations in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn
2nd Ave Deli
2nd Ave Deli is a staple for Jewish appetizing in New York City. Known for so many delectable bites, from perfectly seasoned pastrami and corned beef just begging to be sandwiched between rye bread with mustard to matzo ball soup that tastes just like, or maybe better than, your Bubbie's (but don't tell her that).
The kreplach at 2nd Ave Deli is reminiscent of a Chinese bao bun in all the best ways. The dumpling dough is toothsome and chewy, and the filling, made with ground brisket, is rich and almost pate-esque. Each $21 plate comes with six large kreplach and a bowl of crispy onions. They're available boiled or fried, but the boiled is our preference. For those who aren't lucky enough to live within walking or subway distance of it, they do have a shop on Goldbelly.
(212) 689-9000
162 East 33rd St, New York NY 10016
North Dumpling
Located right on the Lower East Side and Chinatown border, North Dumpling is what many people probably picture when thinking of New York City dumplings. It's a small spot with one table and some counter space — if you're not looking for it, you may miss it completely — but the dine-in experience isn't the point here. If there were a people's champ of dumplings, this would be it.
An order of dumplings here will cost you a whopping $4 for 10, making this the best deal on this list. The dumpling dough isn't too thick and tastes remarkably fresh, which isn't surprising, as you can see each dumpling being rolled by hand just behind the cash register. The pork and chive option is our go-to here; the filling is well-seasoned with the perfect amount of ginger for some added kick.
(646) 421-8823
27A Essex St, New York NY 10002
Joe's Home of Soup Dumplings
Xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, have gained serious popularity in New York City over the last decade. A good soup dumpling gives you all the warmth of your favorite bowl of meaty soup in perfectly steamed dumpling form, and Joe's Home of Soup Dumplings is home to just that.
The xiao long bao at Joe's comes to you freshly steamed, and that first bite to let the broth release its heat is like a warm hug. The dumpling wrappers are thin, but that broth is the real star. Warm and savory, each sip is packed with so much meaty flavor that you can't help but smile as you loudly slurp. The pork and chicken options are both stellar, but we recommend going for the $12.95 crab meat and pork dumplings.
(212) 333-3868
7 East 48th St, New York NY 10017
Baba's Pierogies
Eastern and Central European pierogies all have their special nuance to set them ever so slightly apart. Still, there's something about the Slovak pierogies at Baba's that makes us find a new appreciation for these humble potato-and-cheese-filled treats. The modern vibes of this cozy Gowanus spot also translate into the menu. Fun and funky fillings include mac and cheese, jalapeño, bacon cheddar, and spinach and feta, or you can always opt for the more traditional but equally delicious sauerkraut, potato and American cheese, farmers and ricotta cheese, or potato and farmers cheese.
All of Baba's pierogies are made to order, costing $11.75 for an order of five or $15.50 for nine. Various toppings and dips are available for a couple of extra dollars, but we can't help but go the old-fashioned route with sour cream and homemade applesauce. After all, Baba knows best.
(718) 222-0777
295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn NY 11215
Vanessa's Dumpling House
With seven locations scattered around New York City (and one in New Jersey), it's hard not to be close to at least one Vanessa's Dumpling House restaurant when the craving for dumplings strikes. When the first location opened in Chinatown in 1999, it was a gift to a neighborhood lacking traditional and delicious dumpling options. Today, Vanessa's has more than earned its place as a dumpling staple.
Vanessa's dumplings come eight to an order for anywhere between $6 and $10 depending on the filling, boiled or fried, and with various filling options, including chive and pork, basil and chicken, spicy beef, and vegetable. The dumpling wrapper is slightly toothsome without being too chewy, and while there's no wrong choice for filling, our go-to is the chive and pork for its meaty, well-seasoned flavor.
Multiple locations in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and New Jersey
Veselka
An ode to Ukrainian cuisine with a few American twists, Veselka's menu is packed with traditional staples from the old country, but the pierogies are undoubtedly our go-to. In addition to the traditional potato and cheese fillings, they also have a few modern options, including braised beef and arugula and goat cheese. A plate of four is $9, but we recommend the eight dumpling option for $17 to get a little more bang for your dumpling buck.
Each plate comes with sour cream and apple sauce, crucial for the full pierogie experience. The dumpling shell has a great chew, thin but hearty enough to hold in all the filling without falling apart. For the best example of how to do pierogies the right way, we recommend going the traditional route with the potato filling, which is light and pillowy.
(212) 228-9682
Multiple locations in Manhattan (one location upcoming in Brooklyn)
Nargis Cafe
New York City isn't exactly bustling with Uzbeki culinary options, which is why we're so grateful to have Nargis Cafe. Make your way down to Sheepshead Bay for a menu that really covers the gamut, pulling from Korean, Russian, and Uzbek culinary traditions, from assorted spreads, comforting soups, and freshly baked traditional Uzbek bread. However, our favorite snack-sized bite on this menu comes in the form of chuchvara, which are handmade Uzbek dumplings. Get them boiled, pan-fried, or deep-fried (we prefer the pan-fried option), with chicken or beef filling.
We found the portions at Nargis are big, and the chuchvara is no exception. A plate loaded with these bite-sized, meaty treats will set you back $15, but we love this as a shared appetizer or a very enjoyable lunch for one. Dunk each crispy dumpling in the tangy yogurt sauce for the perfect bite.
(718) 872-7888
1655 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn NY 11235
Lhasa Liang Fen
Nestled in a small, narrow space on Broadway, Lhasa Liang Fen is pumping out some of the best authentic and delicious Tibetan, Nepali, and Himalayan-style cuisine in the five boroughs, and getting there will cost you nothing more than a trip on the 7 train.
The momo selection is vast: Steamed, fried, slicked with spicy and savory chili oil, or served in a sauce of onion, tomato, and peanut, there's a lot of versatility. Fillings include beef, chicken, potato, or chive for any momo, but we found the beef to be the juiciest and best equipped for any preparation. Without question, each momo is a 10 out of 10, but we recommend ordering the spicy chili oil beef momos as soon as you sit down.
(718) 806-1712
8007 Broadway, Queens NY 11373
Okdongsik
When a restaurant has just two things on its menu, it's usually a safe bet that whatever those items are, they're of the best possible quality. Just two blocks south of Manhattan's bustling Koreatown on 32nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, Okdongsik is making just two items: pork soup with rice (Gomtang) and quite possibly the best mandoo in New York City.
The restaurant has a long bar with about 15 stools, so when you snag a seat, be grateful. The mandoo comes steamed, four to an order, for $12, making this a slightly more elevated option price-wise, but well worth the extra few dollars. The filling is deeply savory and spicy, made with kimchi, tofu, and pork for added richness. While the soup is a fabulous option, we would be more than happy to indulge strictly in dumplings during each visit.
(929) 237-8164
13 East 30th St, New York NY 10016
Affable Eatery
Traditional Chinese dim sum is like brunch but better. It's a matter of pointing to what you want from a cart, saying, "I'll take that," and getting that instant eating gratification. Affable Eatery is one of several notable dim sum options in Brooklyn's Chinatown, and while the traditional Chinese dishes are excellent, the move here is the dim sum, no questions asked.
As you watch the carts roll along, keep your eyes peeled for the shumai and shrimp har gow, which, in our opinion, are the best dumplings at Affable. The shumai comes four to an order and are small but brimming with savory pork filling and topped with red goji. The shrimp har gow are can't-miss; steamed, they are simple and classic yet are packed with so much oceanic flavor that we're not entirely sure the shrimp weren't caught that morning.
Affable Eatery
(718) 680-2278
912 65th St, Brooklyn NY 11219
Dumpling N' Dips
St. Marks Place is the ideal street to find yourself on after a night out. Thankfully, Dumpling N' Dips is smack dab in the middle of the block and has enough dumpling options to satisfy just about any craving. Focusing on Thai flavors, there's no wrong order here.
For the best dumpling suggestions, we asked the lovely girl taking our order. She suggested the chicken pad Thai and the tom yum from the signature menu — each has four dumplings to an order for $11 — and each bite was a trip to Bangkok. The chicken pad Thai is savory with a great texture from the crunchy peanut topping. The tom yum dumpling is the soup transformed into dumpling form, with serious spice and tremendous flavor from kaffir lime and chili.
(929) 429-4656
5 St Marks Pl, New York NY 10003
Sake Bar Satsko
Opened in 2004 with an impressive sake menu, Sake Bar Satsko is what we imagine New Yorkers dream of when they move here and want to find "that" place — the perfect go-to spot for tasty food and fabulous drinks any night of the week. The menu is extensive for a small space, but the gyoza stands out.
Three dumpling options are available: veggie, pork and beef, and shrimp shumai. The pork and beef are exceptional; the beef in the mixture makes for an extra meaty, luxurious bite made even more flavorful by strong notes of ginger and garlic, and the pan-fry provides the perfect crisp for a nicely balanced, textural bite. At $12 for six of these meaty pockets, we recommend getting two orders paired with a glass of cold sake and high-fiving yourself on ordering the perfect meal.
(212) 614-0933
202 East 7th St, New York NY 10009
RedFarm
This New York favorite has an eclectic menu with a variety of creative and modern Chinese dishes, our favorite of which reside in the dumplings section. The dumplings here are on the slightly more expensive side in the $17 to $23 range, but once your order arrives, you'll see why each dumpling is more than worth it.
RedFarm's dumplings are by far the most outgoing we've seen just about anywhere in New York City. Choose from a few classic options, like steamed veggie, pan-fried lamb, pork buns, or soup dumplings, or lean into the fun and go for crispy duck and crab, braised oxtail, or shrimp and black truffle shumai. There's really no wrong choice here, so we recommend bringing a few friends and ordering one of everything.
Multiple locations in Manhattan, Austin, and Miami
PanBao66
The food court in the basement of the New World Mall in Flushing, Queens, is a paradise for anyone with an adventurous appetite and an empty stomach. Weave through the crowd of hungry patrons, try not to be too distracted by the incredible aroma of hand-pulled noodles and fresh jianbing wafting throughout the bustling food court, and find yourself at PanBao66 for the pan-fried soup dumplings.
Loaded with a succulent pork filling, the freshly steamed and pan-fried dumplings have a crisp bottom for an ideal crunch; gently bite it and slurp up that hot, savory broth. A few liberal squeezes of the soy and black vinegar sauce are necessary for the perfect sour contrast, and a drizzle of spicy chili oil on top makes for a bite that dreams are made of. Six of these hefty dumplings will set you back all of $9.
PanBao66
(917) 563-1243
136-20 Roosevelt Ave #29, Queens NY 11354
Phayul
Sometimes, the best food is worth putting in a little extra effort to seek out. The entrance to Phayul is a bit hidden; a quick search for the door among the hustle and bustle of Jackson Height's 74th Street and up a set of stairs will take you to this small but welcoming Tibetan spot with some truly unforgettable culinary delicacies, our favorite of which is the momos.
Steamed, fried, pan-fried, doused in chili sauce, there's a momo option for every taste. Choose from beef, chicken, or vegetable fillings, which are juicy and flavorful, but the Mokthuk, which is steamed dumplings in a savory broth, is our favorite. For $14, this is a substantial meal for one or perfect to share. Mix in a meaningful spoonful of chili oil to bump up the heat.
Phayul
(718) 424-1869
37-65 74th St, Queens NY 11372
Raku
Walk, don't run, to Raku to ensure you don't pass the unmarked door on East 6th Street. When you arrive, immediately get two orders of gyoza: one veggie and one pork. The hot and cold udon are the major selling points of this trendy East Village joint, but if you don't kick things off with some gyoza, you're missing out on something extraordinary.
Each order comes with six gyoza — $8 for the veggie and $12 for the pork — which we consider beyond reasonable for the quality. The gyoza wrapper is light and thin, and the bottom has just the right crisp from the quick pan fry. The pork and cabbage filling is rich and savory, but do not sleep for a second on the veggie option. The soy, cabbage, onion, and yam filling is flavorful with a nice texture and some added oceanic energy from hijiki.
Multiple locations in Manhattan and Toronto
Merit Kabab Palace
Open 24 hours a day, Merit Kabab Palace answers the question that every city dweller has ever asked: "What options do I have for a snack at literally any time of day?" There are a lot of traditional Bangladeshi dishes to choose from here, but the best item is sitting right in that front window: the samosa.
The filling of these fried, bulbous snacks is savory, with chunks of cooked potato and pops of starchy green peas laced with cumin, coriander, and ginger. The shell is light and flaky without being oily, making this our favorite handheld snack on the entire list. A dunk in the bright and zingy green sauce adds just the right herbaceous and acidic notes, and at $3.00 for two of these, it would be crazy not to make them a regular part of your weekly snack rotation.
(718) 396-5827
37-67 74th St, Queens NY 11354
Gerbasi
New York City is lucky enough to have more than one Little Italy, and while the lower Manhattan one has the hype, our favorite is in the Bronx. Arthur Avenue is home to so many incredible Italian fixtures, and in a sea of good options when it comes to fresh and perfect ravioli, we managed to find the ones that we'll be traveling back to again and again at Gerbasi.
Gerbasi has three ravioli options: fresh ricotta with red sauce, lobster with pink cream sauce, and butternut squash with brown butter, garlic, and sage sauce. The pasta is made in-house and cooked to order, resulting in an al dente pasta with just the right amount of chew, and each raviolo is swelling with homemade, beautifully seasoned filling. Don't forget to ask for an extra side of fresh bread for sopping up all that leftover sauce.
Gerbasi
(718) 220-5735
2389 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
Tamarind Tribeca
Midtown Manhattan lost a true titan of Indian cuisine when Tamarind's flagship Flatiron location shuttered in 2013. Thankfully, Tamarind Tribeca is holding strong as one of the best Indian restaurants in New York, with a Michelin star to prove it.
Tamarind's samosas are more bite-sized than most others we've seen, but with three to an order, it's the perfect snack. The outer layer is light and crisp without being overly doughy or oily. The potato and vegetable filling is packed with spice, each bite bursting with warmth from cumin and coriander. Don't forget about the chutneys, either — the bright mint and the sweet tamarind on the plate provide a sweet, herbaceous balance. At $17 a plate, they're certainly on the pricier side, but for an ever-so-often treat, they're the ideal choice.
(212) 775-9000
99 Hudson St, New York NY 10013
Agi's Counter
With counter space up front and a handful of tables in the back, we love Agi's Counter for a solo dining quest or an intimate meal with friends. If you're lucky enough to find yourself here, start with a bowl of nokedli soup.
While the dumplings in this soup are the outliers on this list in terms of style, we firmly believe there is no wrong way to dumpling, and the Hungarian-style potato dumplings here are no exception. The broth is like a warm hug, loaded with an almost unheard-of amount of dill. Once you take that first bite, you'll understand how every element works together. The salty dumplings are delicate with a bit of chew, and when eaten with a big spoonful of broth, it's the perfect bite to honor Hungarian cuisine.
(718) 822-7833
818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn NY 11225
Methodology
Needless to say, this list merely scratches the surface of all of the incredible restaurants to get dumplings in New York City. I researched online reviews extensively, walked up and down the city streets, and asked family members, friends, and friends of friends for their favorites to really get a feel for the best of the best in the five boroughs.
I also visited each restaurant unannounced and paid for each meal. A special shoutout to my friend Dan for accompanying me to many of the places on this list and sharing his tasting notes and expertise as a food lover, home chef, and appreciator of the dough-wrapped pillows of joy that we all love so much.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.