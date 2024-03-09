21 Best Restaurants For Dumplings In NYC, According To A Local

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like a plate of fresh, hot dumplings to spark joy. There's so much to love about them it can be hard to boil it down to just one thing, but something we find so beautiful about the dumpling is how far-reaching it is. In the book "What We Talk About When We Talk About Dumplings," John Lorinc says in the preface, "Dumplings, to state the obvious, are everywhere...every big city with a half-decent food scene and an influx of newcomers or visitors provides a multiplicity of options from all over the world." I couldn't agree more. Steamed, fried, pan-fried, or deep-fried, the humble dumpling is a versatile, delightful food that can do no wrong.

In New York City, I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many different dumpling establishments from all corners of the globe, and while we wish I could include every single one in this roundup, I compiled what we feel are the 21 best. There are so many dumplings to eat and appreciate in this city's melting pot, and we can't wait for you to experience them all.