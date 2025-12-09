The One Red Lobster Dessert That's Better Left Unordered
Red Lobster is good at a lot of things. Do we need to remind you of its signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits? However, like most chain restaurants, it does have its downfalls. But perhaps its biggest misstep is its Brownie Overboard. In fact, Tasting Table named the Brownie Overboard as one of the 15 chain restaurant desserts we advised readers to avoid ordering, and it also made our list of 12 items you should think twice about ordering from Red Lobster.
On its website, Red Lobster describes this dessert as "warm brownie wedges served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream" and "topped with caramel, fudge, and whipped cream." But what is served is not nearly as good as it sounds. According to our review, the downfall of the Brownie Overboard begins with its base, which can only be described as a dry and unimpressive brownie.
Although it may be warm, it doesn't quite taste fresh. When it comes to the chocolate and caramel sauces drizzled on top, we found that they offered way too much sweetness. "The sauces are so overpowering that the entire dish is difficult to consume," we explained. "It's practically unpalatable." While the ice cream was a nice addition, it wasn't enough to save this Red Lobster offering.
Other reviews of the Brownie Overboard and how to make it more palatable
Around the web, there have been mixed opinions of Red Lobster's Brownie Overboard. One Yelp reviewer praised the dessert, describing it as the "only saving grace" to a lackluster meal. "It was so delicious and presented in a martini glass. It was absolutely delicious," they wrote. And another customer on TripAdvisor said it was "decadent." If you insist on trying it, perhaps a couple of requests would make it a more satisfying option. To prevent it from being too sweet, ask for less sauce or have it brought on the side. For a moister brownie, extra ice cream might do the trick.
Of course, the Brownie Overboard isn't the only dessert on Red Lobster's menu. It also offers slices of Key Lime Pie, Classic Cheesecake, and Strawberry Cheesecake Bliss. For those who are set on chocolate but want to steer clear of the cloying brownie, give the Chocolate Wave a try. According to the Red Lobster website, this dessert has "layers of decadent chocolate cake and creamy fudge frosting" that are "served with vanilla ice cream and rich chocolate sauce."
If you're headed to this chain restaurant and hoping for a tasty meal, perhaps you should opt for one of Red Lobster's more popular dishes, like the Bar Harbor Lobster Bake, White Wine and Garlic Mussels, or Crabby Cheese Fries. Or, if you want to really play it safe, stick to the biscuits. Either way, you may want to skip this dessert.