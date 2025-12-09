The One Red Lobster Dessert That's Better Left Unordered

Red Lobster is good at a lot of things. Do we need to remind you of its signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits? However, like most chain restaurants, it does have its downfalls. But perhaps its biggest misstep is its Brownie Overboard. In fact, Tasting Table named the Brownie Overboard as one of the 15 chain restaurant desserts we advised readers to avoid ordering, and it also made our list of 12 items you should think twice about ordering from Red Lobster.

On its website, Red Lobster describes this dessert as "warm brownie wedges served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream" and "topped with caramel, fudge, and whipped cream." But what is served is not nearly as good as it sounds. According to our review, the downfall of the Brownie Overboard begins with its base, which can only be described as a dry and unimpressive brownie.

Although it may be warm, it doesn't quite taste fresh. When it comes to the chocolate and caramel sauces drizzled on top, we found that they offered way too much sweetness. "The sauces are so overpowering that the entire dish is difficult to consume," we explained. "It's practically unpalatable." While the ice cream was a nice addition, it wasn't enough to save this Red Lobster offering.