Check Your Pantry: Ritz Crackers Just Recalled This Snack For An Undeclared Life-Threatening Allergy
On November 28, 2025, Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company behind Ritz Crackers, issued a voluntary recall for 70 cases of the brand's cracker sandwiches. The issue with the product is not one of contamination but rather mislabeling, with the affected cases missing an important allergy warning that could pose serious problems for certain at-risk individuals. Specifically, some of the brand's Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were inadvertently packaged as cheese-filled cracker sandwiches. For those with peanut allergies, it is important to carefully inspect any packages of cheese-filled cracker sandwiches in the pantry.
As indicated in the official press release, this recall was issued out of "an abundance of caution" rather than due to any known incidents. The product in question is the 27.6 oz. 20-count cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, specifically those shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. The affected cracker sandwiches were still shipped in the appropriate cardboard cartons, indicating that the products contained peanuts, but the individual plastic packages contained within may be mislabeled as the cheese variety of the product.
Should you have one of those cartons in your pantry, check the plant code and "best when used by" date on the top of the packaging. Boxes containing plant code "AE" and reading either "8 JAN 26" or "15 JAN 26" for the best-by date may be mislabeled. The company states that those with peanut allergies should discard products matching those codes, though the statement contains no information about reimbursement for the expense. For more information, customers can contact the company by phone at 1-844-366-1171 during the standard Monday through Friday business hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time).
This is not the first Ritz sandwich cracker recall
Interestingly, this is not the first time that Ritz has been forced to recall some of its sandwich crackers. In fact, this is not even the first time that the company has issued a recall this year. In July 2025, the company was forced to issue a much more significant recall, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), around these sandwich crackers for the same reason. On that occasion, the products covered by the recall included multiple different package sizes shipped nationwide, including, concerningly, packages that contained both cheese and peanut butter varieties.
Fortunately, the affected area of this recent recall is much smaller by comparison, but it is an undoubtedly troubling trend for the company to repeat the same issue only months later. Is it enough to turn consumers away from one of the best peanut butter snacks? Perhaps not, but for those with peanut allergies (and those who live and work around individuals with them), it is understandably a major concern.
Again, this is a limited voluntary recall issued by Mondelēz Global LLC. While the FDA is aware of the action, it does not fall into the classes of FDA food recalls. At this time, there is no indication of any other issues with the brand's products, so you should feel free to keep coming up with creative uses for those buttery Ritz crackers already on your cupboard shelf.