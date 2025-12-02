Check Your Pantry: Ritz Crackers Just Recalled This Snack For An Undeclared Life-Threatening Allergy

On November 28, 2025, Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company behind Ritz Crackers, issued a voluntary recall for 70 cases of the brand's cracker sandwiches. The issue with the product is not one of contamination but rather mislabeling, with the affected cases missing an important allergy warning that could pose serious problems for certain at-risk individuals. Specifically, some of the brand's Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were inadvertently packaged as cheese-filled cracker sandwiches. For those with peanut allergies, it is important to carefully inspect any packages of cheese-filled cracker sandwiches in the pantry.

As indicated in the official press release, this recall was issued out of "an abundance of caution" rather than due to any known incidents. The product in question is the 27.6 oz. 20-count cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, specifically those shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. The affected cracker sandwiches were still shipped in the appropriate cardboard cartons, indicating that the products contained peanuts, but the individual plastic packages contained within may be mislabeled as the cheese variety of the product.

Should you have one of those cartons in your pantry, check the plant code and "best when used by" date on the top of the packaging. Boxes containing plant code "AE" and reading either "8 JAN 26" or "15 JAN 26" for the best-by date may be mislabeled. The company states that those with peanut allergies should discard products matching those codes, though the statement contains no information about reimbursement for the expense. For more information, customers can contact the company by phone at 1-844-366-1171 during the standard Monday through Friday business hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time).