All You Need Is Fish Sauce To Make A Rich, Unforgettable Butter

If you've been curious about experimenting with butter boards and savory spreads, then it's time to amp up the flavor with rich compound butters. There are plenty of ways to add different tastes to your butter for a variety of uses, whether added to a soup, smeared on a piece of toast, or accompanying a perfectly cooked steak. If you really want to give your next compound butter a boost of umami, use fish sauce for a uniquely special treat.

In an exclusive interview with Irena Macri, Tasting Table learned why this is one of the most creative ways to use fish sauce. Macri noted the versatility of a fish sauce-boosted compound butter that could be spread on almost anything including, "steak, fish, baked potatoes, cooked vegetables, or spread on sourdough with some fresh radishes on top." It's as simple as combining just softened butter and fish sauce or adding in other complementary ingredients such as minced garlic, soy sauce, and Worcestershire for even more complexity.

Between breads and boards, there is so much you can do with a fish sauce-flavored compound butter. For example, if fish sauce is the secret ingredient for umami-packed butter noodles, then using the compound butter rolls all of this great taste into one easy condiment. With so many different styles of fish sauce, there is a lot of room to experiment with varied flavors.