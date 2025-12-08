Keep This In Mind Before Buying A Denver Steak
When you think of the most popular cuts of beef, a Denver steak probably isn't the first that comes to mind. But, this butcher's favorite has been growing in popularity in recent years, as word continues to spread about its buttery texture, rich flavor, and juicy finish. It shouldn't be too hard to seek one out, but you do need to make sure the person butchering your beef has a skilled hand, as Denver steaks can be notoriously difficult to cut.
Denver steaks come from a very specific part of the chuck that's located beneath the cow's shoulder. Known as the serratus ventralis, the muscle has exceptional marbling and a robust beefy flavor, providing a steak that sits somewhere between a ribeye and strip. Sounds great, right? Well the problem is that the chuck contains a lot of connective tissue, which needs to be trimmed off to reveal a perfectly lean Denver steak. It's not a particularly tedious process, but it does require some skill.
Butchers first need to remove both the muscles of the shoulder blade and the chuck eye steak to reveal the Denver steak, then they need to properly trim all of the excess fat. The steak also needs to be cut against the grain to ensure the most tender results -– and all of this needs to be done with the utmost precision.
How to find and cook the perfect Denver steak
The chuck is typically used for fatty, tougher cuts that lend well to slow cooking, like pot roast cuts or minced beef. The only reason the Denver steak was discovered in the middle of it all was because of a research program that aims to find new cuts of beef. Known as Beef Checkoff, the program unveiled the cut in 2008. The name was chosen simply as a marketing tactic and has nothing to do with the Colorado capital.
Nonetheless, the Denver steak has been a success, but there are still some people who might not be entirely familiar with how to extract the cut properly. To ensure you're getting the best steak possible, make sure you go to a reputable butcher or seek out the cut through a well-rated meat delivery source. A good Denver steak will have a bright red color and evident marbling throughout. It also shouldn't be too thick –- somewhere between ½ inch and ¾ inch is the sweet spot.
Once you get your hands on the perfect one, the best way to cook a Denver steak is to reverse-sear it or grill it at a high temperature. Experts recommend only cooking Denver steaks to medium rear, and they can benefit from a tenderizing steak marinade if you have time. However, if you get an expertly cut piece, then all you really need is a little salt and pepper to really make it shine.