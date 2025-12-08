This Long-Lost Buttery M&M's Candy Flavor Deserves A Comeback
M&M's has delivered a lineup of unique candy flavors that have both delighted and repelled consumers. One of the discontinued flavors we wish would return includes English Toffee peanut. Drawing inspiration from a classic toffee recipe, this special M&M's flavor was a voted winner that was made with roasted peanuts, toffee-flavored milk chocolate, and the colorful candy shells M&M fans know and love. Samplers of the new candy flavor described it as a huge win.
"Since I love M&Ms, I was so excited for English toffee flavor! They did not disappoint," gushed a Walmart buyer. "This is my new favorite snack! Gotta have it for movie night for sure!" In addition to snacking the pieces straight from the package, these toffee-inspired M&M's could be mixed into popcorn, folded into cookie batter, or stirred into brownie mix for decadent desserts. "This is my new favorite flavor of M&M's! The inside isn't hard or chewy. Melts in your mouth," wrote one shopper.
A snack to recreate at home
Not every buyer was pleased, however. Some customers complained that while the candy was tasty, it offered more of a nutty, coffee taste than toffee flavor. One YouTube user compared the flavor of the candy to a caramel Frappuccino, while another described the M&M's as offering a noticeable maple flavor, instead of toffee. Upon opening the bag, one sampler noticed an obvious aroma of maple syrup. "Has a chemical butterscotch taste to it," remarked another YouTube user.
Though some discontinued M&M's flavors do make sporadic comebacks, there's no telling if this particular toffee flavor will make a reappearance. Until then, lovers of all things M&M's and toffee may have to resort to making their own makeshift recipes at home by combining their favorite variety of M&M's candies with broken pieces of toffee or toffee-flavored candies. While you're compiling ingredients to make a sweet snack, feel free to get creative and throw in other treats of your choosing — roasted nuts, chocolate-covered pretzel pieces, and cookie crumbles can all play well with this kind of delicious assembly.