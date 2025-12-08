This Long-Lost Buttery M&M's Candy Flavor Deserves A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

M&M's has delivered a lineup of unique candy flavors that have both delighted and repelled consumers. One of the discontinued flavors we wish would return includes English Toffee peanut. Drawing inspiration from a classic toffee recipe, this special M&M's flavor was a voted winner that was made with roasted peanuts, toffee-flavored milk chocolate, and the colorful candy shells M&M fans know and love. Samplers of the new candy flavor described it as a huge win.

"Since I love M&Ms, I was so excited for English toffee flavor! They did not disappoint," gushed a Walmart buyer. "This is my new favorite snack! Gotta have it for movie night for sure!" In addition to snacking the pieces straight from the package, these toffee-inspired M&M's could be mixed into popcorn, folded into cookie batter, or stirred into brownie mix for decadent desserts. "This is my new favorite flavor of M&M's! The inside isn't hard or chewy. Melts in your mouth," wrote one shopper.