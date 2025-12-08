The Key Steps People Miss For Juicy Slow Cooker Pork Chops

Pork chops are an underrated cut of meat, often overshadowed by beef steaks. Part of the problem is that pork chops are notoriously easy to overcook and dry out. As delicious as they may be on the grill or breaded and fried, they still require some finesse. Even in a slow cooker, pork chops can dry out if they're not handled the right way, leaving you with tough, flavorless meat that does not make a pleasant meal. Luckily, there are some tricks to ensure you get a juicy, delicious bite every time.

The first key to success with using a slow cooker is knowing the different kinds of pork chops. There are several different cuts of pork chop, which include rib chops, shoulder chops, porterhouse chops, and sirloin chops. You can also find boneless pork chops, which are typically made from ribs or loins. They are not a different cut since they have only been deboned.

Just like various cuts of steak, the different pork chop cuts lend themselves to certain cooking methods. When you're working with a slow cooker, you want a thick-cut pork chop that has good fat and marbling. A shoulder chop, or blade chop as it is sometimes called, is your best bet. Sirloin can also work in a pinch. Slow cooking a boneless chop is not recommended, as cooking thin chops like a thick one is a classic pork chop mistake with this method.