Steven Raichlen's Simple Formula For A Foolproof Brine

From chicken to turkey to pork, most meat tastes better brined. If you're a barbecue enthusiast, you've probably tried a few brining techniques already. But, according to Steven Raichlen, author of countless cookbooks (mostly about barbecuing) and host of PBS's Project Smoke, there's only one basic brine recipe necessary for almost everything an amateur grill master is likely to cook up.

Answering questions in a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, Raichlen provided his foolproof formula for brine. The main ingredients are sea salt and water. You need a ¾ cup of salt for every gallon of water, with exact measurements depending on how much meat you're brining. Raichlen also suggests tossing in "equal parts of brown sugar and bourbon" as optional additions, or even cinnamon sticks. These will make your brine sweet and bold, adding flavor to the meat as it tenderizes.

Raichlen's brine formula is perfect for both chicken and pork. He shares, "there's no need to brine beef unless you're making pastrami". Instead, stick to pork chops or pieces of chicken like the breast and thigh – the latter might actually be the best cut of chicken for grilling. To complete your meal, grill up some vegetables. In the AMA, Raichlen shouted out corn on the cob, asparagus, peppers, and mushrooms as his favorite veggies to cook over coals.