California's Iconic Brown Derby Restaurant Inspired This Now-Discontinued Cheap Beer

Say "Brown Derby" to different people and you'll find they associate it with different things. Beyond the obvious hat, there's the now-closed, legendary Brown Derby restaurant chain, one of Old Hollywood stars' favorite eateries. There's the cocktail made in tribute to that restaurant by a neighboring venue called the Brown Derby — one of the best, not-so-sweet bourbon cocktails, it's still a classic today. And then, there's the beer. Like the restaurant, Brown Derby pilsner is no longer with us, but it still holds a place in many beer lovers' hearts. It's one of those discontinued old-school beers everyone used to drink, and its history is actually entangled with that glamorous restaurant chainlet of the same name.

In 1933, West Coast Grocery Company wanted a private label beer to sell at two its different chains now that Prohibition had been repealed and shoppers were looking for beer on store shelves again. The company wanted to call it "Brown Derby," to benefit off the name recognition of the also West Coast-based Brown Derby — knowing the name exuded quality and prestige to consumers. It tapped Humboldt Brewing Company in Eureka, California to create Brown Derby, a pilsner, for Safeway and MacMarr locations. At first, it was bottled, and there were puzzles printed underneath its bottle caps that made it especially popular. As beer packaging methods advanced, Brown Derby was canned — but only two years into its production, Brown Derby restaurant came knocking with questions about its branding.