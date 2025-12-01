Scotland's Bowmore Is Introducing A New Collection Of Aged Scotch To The US
With the holidays on the horizon, Bowmore, an Islay distillery in operation since the late 18th century, has just released an intriguing new collection of whiskies aged in sherry casks. The brand operates one of the world's oldest Scotch maturation warehouses, and prides itself on the care given to the aging process, so it is no surprise that these bottles, which are aged from 12 to 21 years in bourbon barrels as well as Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks, are already exciting the palates of collectors and connoisseurs alike.
Islay whisky is known among the many types of Scotch as being particularly peaty, which makes the counterpoint of sherry-barrel-aging a tantalizing contrast. Sherry cask finishing is fairly common in Scotch, providing some of the most popular and identifiable whisky flavors, but the flavor pairing between Islay whisky and sherry is an interesting one. In this collection, the smoky, briny, mineral flavors of Islay whisky dance with unusual partners in the sweet and fruity notes that are added by a quality sherry cask. But this combination is certainly not without precedent. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II visited Bowmore back in 1980 and left with a small sherry cask filled with the distillery's finest.
Whether you are looking for a unique peaty bottle to buy as a gift for an Islay enjoyer in your life, or you are a whisky collector looking to fill out a cellar, these offerings from Bowmore are all excellent choices. It is a very collectible brand, holding down more than one spot on the list of vintage whiskeys worth a fortune today. But which bottle to stick under the tree or add to the collection, now that is a difficult choice.
Each of the new sherry barrel-aged whiskies from Bowmore
This collection from Bowmore offers four different age statements, 12-year, 15-year, 18-year, and 21-year, ranging in price from $90 all the way up to $450. Some of your decision will likely be made by the price tag alone, but another factor that might make your holiday shopping simpler is that only the younger two of these bottles are available right away. For the 18- and 21-year offerings, you will have to wait until closer to Valentine's Day.
With the youngest offering here, the 12-year, you can expect the ample smoke of Islay whisky interwoven with woody and fruity notes from the bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks. This bottle has a suggested retail price of $90, making it a perfect holiday gift.
Longer aging means greater intensity of flavor, so you can expect things to ramp up a bit with the 15-year. This $160 bottle sticks to the same formula as the 12-year, though the use of first-fill Oloroso sherry casks adds significant depth to the sweet and fruity character of this whisky.
When we get to the 18-year, the formula changes a bit. In addition to bourbon barrels and Oloroso casks, this bottle is finished in European oak Pedro Ximénez casks. The result is balanced layers of sweet fruit above a strong base of single malt smoke. This bottle retails for $325.
And finally, we have the crown of the collection, the 21-year. This offering makes use of the same formula as the 18-year, but first-fill Pedro Ximénez casks lend extra layers of complexity to this harmonious flavor pairing. At $450, this bottle is one you'll be happy to have in your collection.