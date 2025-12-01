Scotland's Bowmore Is Introducing A New Collection Of Aged Scotch To The US

With the holidays on the horizon, Bowmore, an Islay distillery in operation since the late 18th century, has just released an intriguing new collection of whiskies aged in sherry casks. The brand operates one of the world's oldest Scotch maturation warehouses, and prides itself on the care given to the aging process, so it is no surprise that these bottles, which are aged from 12 to 21 years in bourbon barrels as well as Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks, are already exciting the palates of collectors and connoisseurs alike.

Islay whisky is known among the many types of Scotch as being particularly peaty, which makes the counterpoint of sherry-barrel-aging a tantalizing contrast. Sherry cask finishing is fairly common in Scotch, providing some of the most popular and identifiable whisky flavors, but the flavor pairing between Islay whisky and sherry is an interesting one. In this collection, the smoky, briny, mineral flavors of Islay whisky dance with unusual partners in the sweet and fruity notes that are added by a quality sherry cask. But this combination is certainly not without precedent. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II visited Bowmore back in 1980 and left with a small sherry cask filled with the distillery's finest.

Whether you are looking for a unique peaty bottle to buy as a gift for an Islay enjoyer in your life, or you are a whisky collector looking to fill out a cellar, these offerings from Bowmore are all excellent choices. It is a very collectible brand, holding down more than one spot on the list of vintage whiskeys worth a fortune today. But which bottle to stick under the tree or add to the collection, now that is a difficult choice.