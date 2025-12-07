The Pantry Staple That Belongs In Your Next Crème Brûlée

Particularly when making crème brûlée, you'll need to be mindful of the last-step caramelization process that defines the crown of your treat. Adding too much maple syrup can impact the result of this signature aspect of a well-made crème brûlée, so be sure to balance ratios accordingly.

Experiment with using a dark maple syrup or a bourbon barrel maple syrup for added depth of flavor. Consider adding roasted salted pecans to the top of the presentation for a crunchy garnish that balances out the sweetness of the dessert. This simple, elegant treat is the perfect end to a dinner party or a delicious dessert that can elevate a midweek meal.

If you are planning on hosting friends, you can make individual portions of crème brûlée in ramekins up to a day in advance and simply torch or broil the top of the refrigerated presentations just prior to serving. You may be surprised at how easy this recipe is to put together, and add it to your go-to list of desserts that can be prepared quickly for a party.