The Pantry Staple That Belongs In Your Next Crème Brûlée
Attempting a classic crème brûlée recipe might sound more complicated than it actually is, but once you get a handle on this easy-to-make and guaranteed-to-impress dessert, you may want to experiment. A chef-approved way to elevate your next treat is to reach for maple syrup. Though substituting maple syrup for sugar requires some attention to the amount added to recipes, a touch of pure maple syrup can add unique sweetness to the crème brûlée you flame up and serve.
According to "Dessert Wars" champion and pastry chef Jess Lewis of Piped Pastry Shop, using maple syrup to sweeten desserts channels a warm, oaky flavor into your recipe. You'll want to add this sweetener intentionally into the bowl you're mixing egg yolks in. Pay careful attention to how much of the maple syrup you pour into the bowl so you don't add too much, ultimately changing the texture of the final dessert.
A simple dessert guaranteed to impress
Particularly when making crème brûlée, you'll need to be mindful of the last-step caramelization process that defines the crown of your treat. Adding too much maple syrup can impact the result of this signature aspect of a well-made crème brûlée, so be sure to balance ratios accordingly.
Experiment with using a dark maple syrup or a bourbon barrel maple syrup for added depth of flavor. Consider adding roasted salted pecans to the top of the presentation for a crunchy garnish that balances out the sweetness of the dessert. This simple, elegant treat is the perfect end to a dinner party or a delicious dessert that can elevate a midweek meal.
If you are planning on hosting friends, you can make individual portions of crème brûlée in ramekins up to a day in advance and simply torch or broil the top of the refrigerated presentations just prior to serving. You may be surprised at how easy this recipe is to put together, and add it to your go-to list of desserts that can be prepared quickly for a party.