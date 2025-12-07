10 Traditional Christmas Eve Dishes Around The World

There's something so inherently cozy about Christmas Eve cooking. In the lead-up to Christmas Day's nonstop festivities, it can be a time to slow down and savor with friends and loved ones, truly embracing the spirit of the season.

Wherever you are in the world, most families have favorite seasonal dishes they return to year after year. These recipes are sometimes handed down through generations, or sometimes consist of enjoying the same meals out at favorite restaurants with the ones we love (Christmas Eve Chinese food, anyone?). Savoring those same flavors year after year helps us feel grounded in time, as the power of tradition helps us truly embrace the holiday spirit.

However, one of the most enjoyable aspects of Christmas Eve cooking is that the recipes and dishes vary from person to person. They vary from family to family, and also from region to region. Christmas Eve can taste very different depending on where you are in the world, so let's take a look at some of the world's tastiest traditions sure to inspire some new additions to your holiday table.