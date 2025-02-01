The Fresh Ingredients That Will Give Your Fish Pie A Flavor Upgrade
Fish pie might sound strange if you aren't British or Scottish, or haven't traveled around the United Kingdom. There are legends that claim fish pie once saved a village from starvation back in the day, but it's still a traditional dish across the country, sometimes called fisherman's pie. A traditional pie requires fish like cod or salmon, and a pie crust, of course. But just like a chicken pot pie in the United States, the dish needs additional ingredients for maximum flavor. To really amp up your British-inspired fish pie, Roberta Muir of the food, wine, and travel outlet, Be Inspired, has fresh ingredients to try.
"Fresh herbs are also a great way to add zing to fish pie, I especially like chives or dill. And don't be shy — add a good handful, roughly chopped," she says. In addition to chives and dill, many fresh herbs give layers of flavor to a rich fish pie — especially parsley and tarragon. Muir adds, "Vegetables are also great in fish pie; I usually add peas, corn, carrot, and onion or leek, all lightly cooked before being mixed into the pie filling." Make it easy and use a frozen blend of vegetables, but stick to fresh onions and leeks for the most flavor.
How to add fresh herbs and vegetables to fish pie
To get the most flavor, it's important to add the herbs and vegetables at the right time. If you're using fresh carrots, then you'll want to cook them after you sweat the aromatics like onion or garlic. The technique is a little different if you're using frozen vegetables, which will turn mushy if they're added too soon. Instead, add the vegetables along with the seafood in the filling towards the end of the cooking process, before you fill the crusts. This is also when you can add the herbs. And if you're using frozen vegetables, thaw them on the counter before incorporating.
Upgrade our luxurious mini seafood pot pies that already feature fresh parsley and mixed vegetables. If you have another fish pie recipe that uses store-bought crust, elevate it with our flaky pie crust recipe. Other ways to level-up a fish pie include using homemade fish stock instead of store-bought, for the freshest flavors. It's a bit of a long process, but it will pay off in the end. And you can't go wrong with a splash of dry vermouth, fresh lemon juice, or high-quality Parmesan cheese to enhance the flavor of your next fish pie.