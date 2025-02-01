The Fresh Ingredients That Will Give Your Fish Pie A Flavor Upgrade

Fish pie might sound strange if you aren't British or Scottish, or haven't traveled around the United Kingdom. There are legends that claim fish pie once saved a village from starvation back in the day, but it's still a traditional dish across the country, sometimes called fisherman's pie. A traditional pie requires fish like cod or salmon, and a pie crust, of course. But just like a chicken pot pie in the United States, the dish needs additional ingredients for maximum flavor. To really amp up your British-inspired fish pie, Roberta Muir of the food, wine, and travel outlet, Be Inspired, has fresh ingredients to try.

"Fresh herbs are also a great way to add zing to fish pie, I especially like chives or dill. And don't be shy — add a good handful, roughly chopped," she says. In addition to chives and dill, many fresh herbs give layers of flavor to a rich fish pie — especially parsley and tarragon. Muir adds, "Vegetables are also great in fish pie; I usually add peas, corn, carrot, and onion or leek, all lightly cooked before being mixed into the pie filling." Make it easy and use a frozen blend of vegetables, but stick to fresh onions and leeks for the most flavor.