Ikea's 1980s-Inspired Food Storage Collection Rivals Even The Most Vintage Tupperware
You don't need to make your own jam or preserve seasonal ingredients to stock up on organizational supplies. A glass jar can hold its own when it comes to usefulness in the home. From storing office supplies to protecting bulk ingredients, glass jars are the kind of investments guaranteed to pay off. At Ikea, these pieces come at a pretty bargain — and we mean pretty in all the ways, as the KÖSSEBÄR lineup of items is kind to the wallet, the products are easy to display, and will instantly upgrade pantry storage.
Ikea's KÖSSEBÄR collection of glassware pays homage to the 80s with its boldly ribbed edges and classic shape, offering vintage-inspired pieces that demonstrate that storage can be stylish and functional. "So cute and well made!" gushed a shopper on Ikea's website. Unlike vintage Tupperware containers that may come at a hefty cost (and are made from different materials), the aesthetic KÖSSEBÄR glass jars start at $4.99, making these built-to-last pieces an affordable find that can make organization easier.
KÖSSEBÄR's glass jars are ready for your juicing and pickling creations. They can even help you move away from the less-than-beautiful packaging your favorite dried ingredients are purchased in. Plus, airtight lids are attached to most KÖSSEBÄR containers so you also don't need to keep a separate storage system to help you locate the right pieces for each container à la Tupperware.
Making organization cute with the KÖSSEBÄR collection
Ikea's KÖSSEBÄR jars are also made in a variety of sizes so you can stock up on containers that not only store items in bulk, but can be used to carry overnight oats to the office or even serve drinks at happy hour.
In addition to the jars of different sizes and clear glass bottles, Ikea's KÖSSEBÄR collection also includes a harvesting basket, checkered apron, designed labels so you can mark your ingredients, tea towels, and a bamboo food drying rack that could also double as a centerpiece or tray for serving. For those who can't part with resealable bags, the KÖSSEBÄR lineup also includes plastic storage bags that are printed with retro-inspired patterns. In one purchase of just under $13, you'll get 80 bags of varying sizes to keep your pantry stocked.
If 80s-inspired glass jars aren't your aesthetic, the collection also features a small and rustic brown jar with a matching spoon and lid can hold the salt you keep by the stove or carry jam to the table. With these kinds of pieces brought into your home, your kitchen will be transformed into an Insta-worthy layout, minus the costs associated with hiring a professional decorator or the hassle of having to hide your organizational containers.