Ikea's 1980s-Inspired Food Storage Collection Rivals Even The Most Vintage Tupperware

You don't need to make your own jam or preserve seasonal ingredients to stock up on organizational supplies. A glass jar can hold its own when it comes to usefulness in the home. From storing office supplies to protecting bulk ingredients, glass jars are the kind of investments guaranteed to pay off. At Ikea, these pieces come at a pretty bargain — and we mean pretty in all the ways, as the KÖSSEBÄR lineup of items is kind to the wallet, the products are easy to display, and will instantly upgrade pantry storage.

Ikea's KÖSSEBÄR collection of glassware pays homage to the 80s with its boldly ribbed edges and classic shape, offering vintage-inspired pieces that demonstrate that storage can be stylish and functional. "So cute and well made!" gushed a shopper on Ikea's website. Unlike vintage Tupperware containers that may come at a hefty cost (and are made from different materials), the aesthetic KÖSSEBÄR glass jars start at $4.99, making these built-to-last pieces an affordable find that can make organization easier.

KÖSSEBÄR's glass jars are ready for your juicing and pickling creations. They can even help you move away from the less-than-beautiful packaging your favorite dried ingredients are purchased in. Plus, airtight lids are attached to most KÖSSEBÄR containers so you also don't need to keep a separate storage system to help you locate the right pieces for each container à la Tupperware.