10 Delicious Ways To Use Up Leftover Gravy
Gravy is an essential for any festive feast, adding richness and savory depth to everything it touches. Poured generously over roasted meats and veggies, this comforting staple keeps things moist, juicy, and flavorful, and having a large batch on hand is a must when you're cooking for a crowd. However, once the plates are cleared, you might find yourself with some leftovers, and there's certainly no need to let any extra gravy go to waste. In fact, you might be surprised by how many of your favorite meals taste even better with a splash of this umami-rich sauce.
Stored in an air-tight container, gravy should keep well in the fridge for up to four days, and you can even freeze it for later if preferred. These leftovers don't always have to be served traditionally, either. Gravy can transform a wide array of dishes, from warming soups and cozy casseroles to savory breakfasts and carb-forward sides, so you won't have trouble putting it to good use. If you find yourself with a gravy surplus this holiday season, this is the perfect opportunity to get creative, and below is all the inspiration you could ever need. Consider incorporating your leftovers into one of these deliciously hearty meals, and you won't be disappointed.
Dunk your sandwich into it
We often see gravy drizzled over platefuls of food as a flavorful finishing touch, but how about using it as a dip? Gravy is ideal for dunking fries, veggies, or roasted potatoes into, but it also makes an excellent accompaniment to a hearty sandwich. One classic recipe that makes the most of the gravy-bread pairing is the French dip sandwich. This typically consists of thinly sliced roast beef, sandwiched in a crusty sub roll with a layer of melty cheese.
On the side is a bowl of au jus — a savory, gravy-like mixture that's usually made from the meat's drippings. However, if you already have some leftover gravy sitting in your fridge, this serves as a fitting replacement for the jus. A thicker gravy is ideal here, as this will coat the bread without making it soggy. The rich, meaty flavors of a beef, chicken, or turkey gravy would tie in perfectly with the sandwich filling ingredients, but you could absolutely use a creamier country gravy or veggie-based version if preferred.
Of course, you could dunk other types of sandwiches into your leftover gravy, too. Consider whipping up a turkey-cranberry sandwich, or one stuffed with slices of meatloaf, ham, or even succulent pulled pork.
Serve it over mashed potatoes
Sometimes, a side of mashed potatoes needs a little something extra to make it shine. While there are plenty of add-ins that'll enhance this beloved comfort food, one of the most transformative approaches is topping the potatoes with gravy. Smothered over mash, the sauce delivers plenty of savory richness, boosting the flavor and adding moisture to each bite. The thick, silky consistency of gravy also contrasts brilliantly with the fluffiness of the potatoes, yielding a wonderfully hearty, satisfying side that'll taste fantastic with roasted meats, grilled fish, or sauteed veggies.
This approach works equally well with sweet potato mash, where the gravy's salty profile provides an irresistible contrast to the dish's naturally sweet, earthy taste. Mashed potatoes enhanced with greens and other veggies will make a fitting base, too. Gravy also pairs well with other carb-based sides, such as biscuits, dumplings, and cornbread. You can even drizzle it over a bowlful of fluffy rice, for an umami-rich upgrade. And, it tastes amazing poured over fluffy-crisp Yorkshire puddings, where each cup-shaped portion serves as the perfect base for filling with the rich, glossy liquid. Gravy absolutely has a place on the breakfast table, too, being a delicious topping for crispy hash browns or fried breakfast potatoes.
Pour it over fries
Fries are no stranger to a dousing of velvety gravy. After all, this mouth-watering combo forms the basis of the much-loved Canadian poutine. Drizzled over a hot, crunchy batch of fries, gravy transforms this basic side into something altogether more indulgent, providing heaps of textural contrast and an extra dose of flavor. Thicker, creamier gravies work especially well here, since they're able to cling to the fries without creating any unwanted sogginess.
The simplest method is to grab a bag of frozen fries and pop them in the oven or air-fryer while you heat your leftover gravy. Then you can simply pour the gravy all over the fries right before serving. Or to take things up a notch, consider turning them into disco fries by bringing mozzarella cheese into the mix. When the fries have about five minutes of cooking time remaining, pour over the gravy, and sprinkle the shredded cheese on top in an even layer.
Pop everything back into the oven, and the cheese and gravy will form a gloriously gooey, melty layer atop the fries. For a poutine-style approach, swap the mozzarella for cheese curds, adding these to the hot fries before spooning over the gravy. There's something oh-so moreish about the combination of crisp, salty potato with the fresh, milky cheese and smooth, savory sauce.
Stir it into soup
Gravy is a fantastic tool for amping up richness if your soup is lacking in depth and complexity. It's super easy to incorporate, and its concentrated flavor instantly upgrades the broth. Gravy can also help to thicken things up, making your soup feel even more cozy and satisfying.
You can use this technique with just about any variety of soup or stew. Meat-based recipes, such as those made with beef, lamb, or chicken, are all excellent candidates for a gravy upgrade, but those with a base of veggies or legumes (think mushrooms, potatoes, or lentils) will benefit too. When you're crafting a homemade batch, just add the leftover gravy at the same time as the broth. You might be able to skip the broth completely depending on how much gravy you have going. There's always the option to top the pot up with a splash of water to achieve your desired consistency. Once everything has been left to simmer away on the stovetop, you'll have the ultimate well-rounded soup that's packed with flavor and character.
Upgrade a homemade shepherd's pie
Shepherd's pie is a crowd-pleasing favorite, combining hearty ground beef or lamb, vegetables, and mashed potatoes into a wholesome, oven-baked delight. This recipe typically includes beef broth, which is added to the meat and veg base along with other flavor-boosters like Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste. But there's a simple way to make a homemade shepherd's pie extra special, and that's switching out the usual broth for gravy.
Combined with the other filling ingredients, gravy adds moisture and concentrated depth, enhancing the flavor of the meat and amping up the overall comfort factor. To take this upgraded version to the next level, you could even replace the ground meat with chunks of leftover roast beef or lamb instead, which would make an excellent accompaniment to a rich meat-based gravy (perhaps one infused with red wine or herbs). When serving up portions of the pie, try finishing everything off with an extra drizzle of gravy, pouring it over that fluffy-crisp potato layer to ensure every bite is full of savory goodness.
Toss it into a casserole
As well as being fuss-free to whip up, casseroles are also exceptionally versatile, with many recipes being easy to adapt if you're short on ingredients or want to throw in something extra. There are countless takes on this convenient approach to cooking, from vegetable casseroles topped with crispy breadcrumbs and melty cheese, to rich beef and tomato-based dishes, and creamy pasta bakes. And, gravy is one ingredient that's often overlooked as a casserole add-in.
Gravy's flavor-enhancing properties make it a fitting addition to all kinds of casseroles. Stir it in alongside your chosen fillings, and it'll help tie the flavors of other ingredients together, while keeping things rich and moist. Try adding your leftover chicken or turkey gravy to a classic creamy chicken and rice casserole, perhaps alongside canned cream of chicken soup, chopped mushrooms, and diced onion. It would also taste delicious in a green bean casserole, giving the creamy base even more savory depth and creating a more luscious texture that'll contrast the crispy onion topping. Gravy can shine in a breakfast casserole, too, especially one made with tater tots or hash browns. And, if you don't want to mix it into the casserole itself, consider serving it on the side. A creamy country gravy would be the perfect topping for a homemade sausage and egg strata.
Drizzle it over a savory waffle stack
Waffles don't have to be piled with fruit, syrup, or whipped cream. This breakfast staple can also be prepared as a savory dish, whether that means switching up the waffle batter itself or adorning it with alternative toppings. One of the easiest ways to take waffles in the savory direction is to top them with a generous pour of gravy, transforming them into a cozy and filling morning meal.
To give a classic buttermilk waffle batter a savory twist, try throwing in some chopped green onions, crumbled cooked bacon, and shredded cheddar cheese. These add-ins create a saltier, more aromatic flavor profile that'll pair incredibly well with that mouth-watering gravy topping. Waffles made with mashed sweet or white potatoes, or those enhanced with hidden veggies such as carrot or zucchini, will also make an ideal base.
Gravy complements a variety of other waffle toppings, such as fried eggs, sausage, or sauteed mushrooms. And of course, there's the beloved diner classic — chicken and waffles. While this dish is often served with a sweet honey or maple syrup-based sauce, you could absolutely pare back the sweetness and sub in gravy instead.
Serve it with steak
When it comes to serving up a perfectly pan-seared steak, there are some sauce pairings we see time and time again. Peppercorn sauce is a firm favorite, a buttery béarnaise adds heaps of decadence, and vibrant chimichurri gives the meat a gloriously fresh, herbaceous finish. And, while gravy is more commonly reserved for pouring over roasted beef, we'd argue it works just as well with a juicy, charred steak.
This simple addition to the meat amplifies each succulent bite, keeping the steak moist and creating a more balanced mouthfeel. A beef gravy would be a top-tier pairing, but other varieties will taste great too. Consider topping your steak with a herby onion gravy for an aromatic twist, or a chunky mushroom gravy for added texture and a dose of earthy umami richness. If you're serving your steak with other sides like veggies and potatoes, the gravy can also really help to tie all of the elements on your plate together.
Chicken-fried steak is another dish that always benefits from a smothering of gravy. A creamy mixture made with butter, flour, and milk is the traditional topping, but if you have another type of gravy sitting in your fridge already, feel free to switch things up and pour that over the crispy-coated chicken instead.
Boost the umami depth of ramen
Ramen is known for its deeply flavorful broth, chewy noodles, and assortment of savory toppings, with each of these elements being conveniently customizable. When crafting this wholesome Japanese dish from scratch, building umami depth is key. This is generally done with the help of a tare — which blends ingredients like miso, soy sauce, sake, and mirin to create a highly concentrated base for the broth. However, if you don't have these ingredients to hand, or fancy taking a different approach, gravy can help bring some extra complexity to your bowl.
A ramen broth is usually fairly watery in consistency, but with leftover chicken, turkey, or beef gravy, you can introduce a little extra silkiness, making the dish feel more stew-like in consistency. This thicker, saucier broth clings to the noodles beautifully, creating a meat that feels undeniably hearty. You can even match the meaty toppings to your chosen gravy, tossing in leftover shredded turkey, sliced chicken, or chunks of roast beef. Other classic ramen add-ins include boiled eggs, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and chopped green onions.
Pour it over savory bread pudding
Savory bread pudding is the richer, creamier cousin of stuffing; it's the ultimate satisfying side dish that can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It comes in many forms, but one thing is for sure: A generous pouring of gravy will give this rustic savory bake a serious upgrade.
When making this dish, the first option to consider is the variety of bread. Chunks of chewy sourdough or soft white sandwich bread are both ideal, and some recipes even call for a base of buttery croissants. Veggies are a must, with shallots, mushrooms, and kale being popular additions, and feel free to incorporate meats like sausage or bacon if desired. For the custardy coating, you'll combine eggs with milk or cream, and perhaps a splash of broth, before pouring this mixture over the other ingredients and baking everything until crispy on top and pudding-like beneath.
When your savory creation is ready to serve, you can either pour the warm gravy over the whole pudding in the baking dish or use it to top individual portions. A thick, silky gravy will be ideal, as runnier varieties may disrupt that crispy topping. Or, if you have leftover sausage gravy, this would make an excellent addition to the bake, offering a delightfully creamy, chunky texture.