10 Delicious Ways To Use Up Leftover Gravy

Gravy is an essential for any festive feast, adding richness and savory depth to everything it touches. Poured generously over roasted meats and veggies, this comforting staple keeps things moist, juicy, and flavorful, and having a large batch on hand is a must when you're cooking for a crowd. However, once the plates are cleared, you might find yourself with some leftovers, and there's certainly no need to let any extra gravy go to waste. In fact, you might be surprised by how many of your favorite meals taste even better with a splash of this umami-rich sauce.

Stored in an air-tight container, gravy should keep well in the fridge for up to four days, and you can even freeze it for later if preferred. These leftovers don't always have to be served traditionally, either. Gravy can transform a wide array of dishes, from warming soups and cozy casseroles to savory breakfasts and carb-forward sides, so you won't have trouble putting it to good use. If you find yourself with a gravy surplus this holiday season, this is the perfect opportunity to get creative, and below is all the inspiration you could ever need. Consider incorporating your leftovers into one of these deliciously hearty meals, and you won't be disappointed.