The Iconic Las Vegas Casino That Once Served 50 Cent Shrimp Cocktail

Thanks to the eye-poppingly low price of Ghelfi's shrimp cocktail at the Golden Gate, the dish became a major draw in Vegas. In today's money, that 1959 price of $0.50 would be about $5.46. That's still an unbelievable deal. These days, the dish can cost as much as $48 for a three-shrimp serving ($16 apiece) at some restaurants, according to an analysis by The Infatuation. The median price was about $22 for four shrimp. In Vegas, the Bellagio's Petrossian Bar has been known to serve shrimp cocktails for $28.

Shrimp cocktail's reign carried on for decades, with true enthusiasts flocking to Sin City for the best examples at the lowest prices. In addition to being able to find succulent shellfish Vegas, the city's extravagance may have made it the perfect place to snack on something from an elegant cocktail glass. The Golden Gate sold up to 2,000 shrimp cocktails in a day and made its 25 millionth sale in 1991. That year the price also jumped to $0.99.

The Golden Gate served its shrimp cocktail from its own deli until 2010, when it replaced that deli with a 24-hour diner but kept serving the dish there. Sadly, that diner closed seven years later, leaving the hotel without the dish it made famous. Today, you might still find shrimp cocktail as cheap as $2 or $3 in Vegas in some casinos, but don't expect anything fancier than a plastic cup.