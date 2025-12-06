Our Least Favorite Trader Joe's Sauce Totally Confused Our Taste Buds

Trader Joe's offers a uniquely curated selection of seasoning blends and sauces. It has become the go-to spot for creative home chefs who want to try a new recipe or find amazing alternatives to other bland grocery store offerings — and they have come to expect excellence from the brand's ingredient selection. This makes any misses particularly bittersweet, and when Tasting Table's taste tester tried 10 Trader Joe's sauces and ranked them worst to best, they found its Spicy Dynamite sauce to be the most so.

Made from vegan mayo, pickled chili peppers, garlic, sesame oil, and horseradish mustard paste, Trader Joe's Spicy Dynamite sauce is meant to elevate boring dishes. The grocer recommends pairing it from anything from burgers and fries to roasted broccoli and scrambled eggs. However, our taste-tester wasn't impressed. They found that the sauce totally confused their taste buds, and while they acknowledged that the sauce was similar to sriracha mayo, it wasn't as good, making it an unworthy substitute.

While there are many ways to elevate the flavor of mayonnaise, the addition of sesame oil overwhelmed the Spicy Dynamite sauce's other ingredients. Ultimately, it turned the sauce into something that would pair best with Asian-inspired dishes rather than the variety of dishes suggested by Trader Joe's. Finally, beyond being confusing in taste, it was also confusing in texture. Our taste-tester found it strangely gelatinous, making it hard to integrate with the dishes it was meant to improve. Overall, they just weren't sure what to pair it with.