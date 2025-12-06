'The Door Won't Open At All' — Shoppers Aren't Happy With This Costco Microwave

Imagine buying a microwave from Costco, putting your food in to heat for the first time, and then realizing the door won't open. You've tried everything, from reading the manual front and back three times to watching every YouTube video you could find on the issue. Nothing works, and you're getting hungrier by the second. That's what's happened to many unhappy shoppers who purchased the Panasonic 1.2 cu.ft. countertop microwave (Model NN-SN68QB), which is similar to a model we ranked as one of the worst kitchen appliances to avoid at Costco.

It boasts fancy features such as Inverter and Genius Sensor tech to ensure your food is heated to perfection. But its new child lock feature, which is required by law for all microwaves now, is giving users more headaches than it's worth. In theory, the lock prevents you from opening the door while cooking unless you press the "Door Open" first, but many reviews claim that the door won't budge even after following instructions to the letter. While it may have an average 4.0 rating out of 5 stars on the Costco website (out of 263 ratings), these complaints shouldn't be taken lightly. Still, many have stated that they're happy with the microwave and had no issues with the door getting stuck, despite being wary after reading the comments. If you like the microwave's design and tech inside, you can take your chances and hope you're one of the lucky ones who gets a functioning unit.