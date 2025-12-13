13 Of The Most Remote Restaurants In The US
There's something unabashedly romantic about dining somewhere that feels off the grid. Aside from the obvious adventurous aspect, the farther the drive, hike, or ferry ride, the richer the reward. These remote restaurants offer a warm plate of sustenance when nothing else is within arm's reach, but they're not destinations purely out of necessity. Each of these incredible restaurants is special in its own way. Some of them are tucked away within quiet resorts, while others are just right in the middle of a tiny, forgotten American city. With dedicated chefs who are willing to bend over backwards for reliable power, fresh, local produce, and a passionate team willing to commit to the isolated location, these far-flung restaurants are well worth the travel.
These days, we can practically snap our fingers and have anything delivered to our door, but where's the payoff in that? Food tastes better for the effort. In these 13 spots across the U.S, the long commute isn't a drawback, but quite the opposite. From mountain peaks to underground caves, you can dine thousands of miles from civilization without leaving the country.
The Havasupai Tribal Cafe (Supai, Arizona)
If you want to head to the Havasupai Tribal Cafe for lunch, strap on your backpack. It takes an eight-mile hike, horse ride, or helicopter jaunt to get there. Deep in the Grand Canyon, the cafe is tucked into the tiny village of Supai, Arizona and serves fry-bread, burgers, and wholesome dishes for hikers trekking into Havasu Falls. Supai has been referred to as the country's most remote community, with a population even below 20.
Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm (Boulder, Utah)
Unlike Colorado's Boulder, Utah's small mountain town has a population well under 300, and locals head to Hell's Backbone Grill when they want a nice meal. Located on six and a half acres of farmland right off Utah's Scenic Byway 12 with Bryce Canyon around the corner, the women-run restaurant serves fresh, organic produce primarily sourced right from the property. The restaurant is at the end of a long, winding road, without any lights, mind you, but it merits the trek.
Magic Meadows Yurt (Crested Butte, Colorado)
If you've ever dreamed of dining in a yurt cloaked in fluffy snow, head to Crested Butte. Located in Colorado's Slate River Valley, Magic Meadows Yurt is the perfect end to a winter day. The restaurant is only open December through March, and while the frosty path is only one mile from the resort's center, it's rather treacherous and calls for snowshoes or cross-country skis.
Seven Glaciers (Anchorage, Alaska)
This Alaskan restaurant, high up in the Chugach mountains, requires a new mode of transportation. An aerial tram takes guests 2,300 feet above to dine at Alyeska Resort's restaurant, Seven Glaciers. You'd think dining at the top of a mountain would mean limited options and less than fresh ingredients, but Seven Glaciers offers elevated wild game and local seafood, all with dramatic, majestic views.
Little A'Le'Inn (Rachel, Nevada)
This alien-themed restaurant is off the Extraterrestrial Highway, smack dab in the middle of the desert. Little A'Le'Inn has been catching UFO-obsessed mortals on their way to Area 51 since the late 1980s, dishing out classic burgers and pies. "Earthlings welcome," as its website says, which is lucky for passersby because no other eateries can be spotted for miles. There's also lodging on site with plenty of campsites and RV parking, so you'll never have to leave Little A'Le'Inn.
The Lost Kitchen (Freedom, Maine)
In a renovated 1834 mill up in rural Maine sits The Lost Kitchen, chef Erin French's seasonal farm-to-table restaurant. Not only is it hidden in a quaint, remote town of under 750 residents, but reservations are only accepted via snail mail. Only a certain number of tables are reserved each season, and the lucky 4,600 or so patrons are chosen at random. Chef French offers one pre-fixe menu to her guests, with everything sourced locally or directly from her land in Freedom, Maine.
Crowbar Cafe & Saloon (Shoshone, California)
With a tiny population of under 30, Shoshone is less of a town and more of an entry into California's Death Valley. As one of the village's few establishments, Crowbar Cafe & Saloon functions as the central hub. It's the one and only spot for passerbys to grab burgers, beer, and gas. Anyone who happens to be jetting down Old State Highway won't be able to pass Crowbar Cafe without checking it out.
The Saltry Restaurant (Halibut Cove, Alaska)
If you can get to The Salty Restaurant, you're welcome to dine there, but it's not as simple as it sounds. Located on a tiny island off the already remote village of Halibut Cove, this seasonal Alaskan restaurant is only accessible by boat. Folks can take their private vessel over the water to indulge in wild Alaskan seafood prepared by chef Marian Beck, or secure a round-trip ride on the local ferry.
Tennessee Pass Cookhouse (Leadville, Colorado)
This quaint alpine-themed restaurant is hidden in the Colorado mountains, more than 10,000 feet above sea level. After trekking one mile, diners are rewarded with a four-course dinner in a picturesque yurt. The U.S. has dozens of restaurants with stunning mountain views, but it's hard to beat this intimate Rocky Mountain experience. The uphill journey can be conquered via foot, skis, or snowshoes, depending on the season, and each lunge forward pays off.
Pizza Pi VI (Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands)
Down in Saint Thomas, you can swim up to the world's only floating pizzeria. Pizza Pi VI has been anchored off Christmas Cove since 2014, serving wood-fired pizza right on the Caribbean waters. Folks can swim up to the yellow and turquoise sailboat, take a dinghy, or hop on one of the local shuttles. Once aboard, folks can order fun cocktails or chilled shots to wash down one of their specialty pies.
Montana Dinner Yurt (Big Sky, Montana)
In Big Sky, there's yet another special dining experience that takes place in a yurt. Montana Dinner Yurt is enveloped in a winter wonderland under the wing of Big Sky Resort and is only reachable by Snowcat. The seasonal restaurant is just a 15-minute excursion up Lone Mountain and will lead you to a special three-course dinner beneath the stars.
Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant (Cabbage Key, Florida)
Over on the West side of Florida, there are plenty more islands to explore, one being the itty-bitty island of Cabbage Key. Sitting on that island is Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant, a hangout that was originally nothing more than a private home, but today it's a quirky restaurant with dollar bills dangling from the ceiling. Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant is only accessible by boat, which is half the fun.
The Crystal Restaurant, Grand Canyon Caverns (Peach Springs, Arizona)
There's remote, and then there's 210 feet underground remote. Rather than being hidden in the mountains, The Crystal Restaurant, or Caverns Grotto, is down below in a 345-million-year-old cave. Located in the Grand Canyon Caverns, this 16-seat restaurant has one of the most unique commutes, but the long elevator ride is worth one of the fixed menu options and a bonus cave tour.