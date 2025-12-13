13 Of The Most Remote Restaurants In The US

There's something unabashedly romantic about dining somewhere that feels off the grid. Aside from the obvious adventurous aspect, the farther the drive, hike, or ferry ride, the richer the reward. These remote restaurants offer a warm plate of sustenance when nothing else is within arm's reach, but they're not destinations purely out of necessity. Each of these incredible restaurants is special in its own way. Some of them are tucked away within quiet resorts, while others are just right in the middle of a tiny, forgotten American city. With dedicated chefs who are willing to bend over backwards for reliable power, fresh, local produce, and a passionate team willing to commit to the isolated location, these far-flung restaurants are well worth the travel.

These days, we can practically snap our fingers and have anything delivered to our door, but where's the payoff in that? Food tastes better for the effort. In these 13 spots across the U.S, the long commute isn't a drawback, but quite the opposite. From mountain peaks to underground caves, you can dine thousands of miles from civilization without leaving the country.