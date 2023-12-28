Cabbage Key Is The Popular Florida Restaurant That's Only Accessible By Boat

Cabbage Key may well be one of Florida's best known "secret" islands. It's a little bit of Robinson Crusoe, blended with a pinch of Fantasy Island, and a generous dash of Jimmy Buffett. Make no mistake: The tiny island may be isolated, but there's not even a whisper of "Castaway" or "Survivor" in the mix. In fact, the island's seclusion may be its greatest asset; it's what draws visitors to travel an hour by boat — each way — to chow down on a burger some people say inspired the late Buffett's "Cheeseburger in Paradise." True or false? No one knows for sure (loads of burger joints from Montana to the Caribbean make the same claim), but it's a good story that's at least rooted in the fact that the son of a son of a sailor was a frequent visitor to the island.

Whether it inspired Buffett to sing its praises, the island restaurant's signature Cabbage Key Hamburger is a menu mainstay that visitors crown as being among the best. The lunch menu also features a wide array of seafood, salads, and sandwiches including stone crab claws in season. Early birds can cruise over for breakfast in the open-air restaurant and overnight guests (yes, that's an option) can pre-order lunch and drinks to go. And while the famed burger is also on the dinner menu, service and offerings crank up a notch at night with a full roster of steak and seafood.