The Spicy Ingredients That Turn Pinto Beans Into A Luxurious Winter Side (And The Toppings That Turn It Into A Meal)

If you are stuck with a bag or can of pinto beans and don't know what to do with them, all you need is a few spicy ingredients to make a whole meal you'll want to eat on repeat. Upgrading pinto beans like this is a great skill to build, because while it may seem silly to say, beans are having a moment. It seems strange to think of a staple people have been eating for thousands of years as trendy, but being cheap and nutritionally packed, beans have become more appealing than ever to Americans looking to ease the pain of food inflation and add a little fiber to their diets. And one thing that's wonderful about beans is that even a simple recipe like our spicy pinto beans can make a filling, satisfying meal that feels luxurious.

There are only four ingredients you need to make some of the most flavorful pinto beans of your life: chorizo, chili powder, jalapeños, and onion. The combination of salty meat and spicy chiles is a classic with pinto beans, with Mexican favorite charro beans using a similar mixture of bacon, hot green chiles like jalapeño or serrano, and tomatoes. Each one brings an element that even good pinto beans normally lack, with fat and salt from the chorizo, acid from the jalapeño and onion, and smoky depth from the chili powder. Together they turn savory beans into a dish that hits every one of your brain's pleasure centers.