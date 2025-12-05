The Scoop Red Flag You Should Never Ignore At Ice Cream Shops

It's hard to explain why, but ice cream from a shop tastes better than it does at home. Whether you have a sundae, cone, or milkshake, there is something fun and nostalgic about ordering out. But while deciding between cookie dough, mint chocolate chip, and vanilla chocolate swirl, make sure you're paying attention to how the employees are serving up the goods. One of the biggest red flags to watch for is how the employees handle the scoops and how they clean them.

Ice cream scoops should be washed under running water whenever the server switches to a different flavor. Unfortunately, what you often see is a hotel pan insert filled with cloudy water that employees use for the scoops. We pointed this out in our list of ice cream shop red flags to avoid.

At the beginning of a shift, someone usually fills the stainless steel pan or bain marie pot with warm water. The scoop gets put in and taken out over and over again, so it's not really getting cleaned. If anything, the scoop becomes more contaminated because it is exposed to many different flavors, the residue of which are floating around in that container. It's not being properly cleaned, let alone sanitized.