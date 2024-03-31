11 Red Flags At An Ice Cream Shop That Should Make You Turn Around

Visiting an ice cream shop should be a joyful occasion — full of sweet promises and frozen delights. While that's certainly what we hope for at every ice cream parlor, sometimes inferior business practices can ruin the experience. With so many ice cream shops to choose from, it's hard to know if you're going to the best spot or just settling.

While some factors come down to preference, like if you have specific dietary requirements or are very loyal to a particular location, there are other ways to guide your decision. Not all ice cream shops take the same care in quality, service, and presentation.

Some shops might sell misleading products, while others aren't using appropriate storage methods. Hygiene and ingredient composition are also worth paying attention to, in order to guarantee an enjoyable experience. After all, there are many ice cream brands available at the grocery store that will satisfy your sweet tooth if your local scoop shop isn't up to par. Here are some red flags you should look out for on your next trip to an ice cream shop; if you see any of them, you'll be better off going to the supermarket for your frozen confection fix.