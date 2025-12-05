Dollar Tree Shoppers Absolutely Love This Bagged Popcorn For An Easy Movie Night

If you're someone who strongly feels that movie theater popcorn tastes superior to anything you eat at home, you're not alone. There's something about those big, over-the-top buckets that hit different than what you pop inside of your microwave. According to a 2022 survey, a whopping 83% of American moviegoers said popcorn tasted better at the theater than at home (with 47% wishing they served a bottomless option). But, the good news is you can satisfy that craving for a fraction of the cost of most local popcorn brands — at least, that's according to the Dollar Tree shoppers who have given a near-unanimous thumbs up to Brim's Movie Theater Butter Flavored Popcorn.

For just $1.25, you could buy a bag of Brim's popcorn for less than what you'd spend on a movie ticket. While most of the reviews on talk about how it's the closest in taste, consistency, and (most importantly) buttery-ness, to movie theater popcorn, the most emphatic recommendation comes from a customer who — rather aptly — goes by Poppers1. "I love popcorn I'm very picky about my popcorn I hate microwave popcorn I just love theater popcorn," they wrote in their review, establishing that they know what they're talking about. "Well one day I was craving popcorn ... I decided to try the dollar tree popcorn, when I took a bite ... I was amazed and astonished how much it tasted like theater popcorn," they wrote.

Poppers1 isn't alone in their experience, either. In another review, one customer wrote, "It's exactly how i would season it at the movie theater, true to its name." Another said that Brim's was the "closest in taste to movie theater popcorn," and a different customer described it as having the "best flavor, freshness, and texture" of any other brand of bagged popcorn they've tried. The only catch it getting your hands on a bag.