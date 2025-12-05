Dollar Tree Shoppers Absolutely Love This Bagged Popcorn For An Easy Movie Night
If you're someone who strongly feels that movie theater popcorn tastes superior to anything you eat at home, you're not alone. There's something about those big, over-the-top buckets that hit different than what you pop inside of your microwave. According to a 2022 survey, a whopping 83% of American moviegoers said popcorn tasted better at the theater than at home (with 47% wishing they served a bottomless option). But, the good news is you can satisfy that craving for a fraction of the cost of most local popcorn brands — at least, that's according to the Dollar Tree shoppers who have given a near-unanimous thumbs up to Brim's Movie Theater Butter Flavored Popcorn.
For just $1.25, you could buy a bag of Brim's popcorn for less than what you'd spend on a movie ticket. While most of the reviews on talk about how it's the closest in taste, consistency, and (most importantly) buttery-ness, to movie theater popcorn, the most emphatic recommendation comes from a customer who — rather aptly — goes by Poppers1. "I love popcorn I'm very picky about my popcorn I hate microwave popcorn I just love theater popcorn," they wrote in their review, establishing that they know what they're talking about. "Well one day I was craving popcorn ... I decided to try the dollar tree popcorn, when I took a bite ... I was amazed and astonished how much it tasted like theater popcorn," they wrote.
Poppers1 isn't alone in their experience, either. In another review, one customer wrote, "It's exactly how i would season it at the movie theater, true to its name." Another said that Brim's was the "closest in taste to movie theater popcorn," and a different customer described it as having the "best flavor, freshness, and texture" of any other brand of bagged popcorn they've tried. The only catch it getting your hands on a bag.
There's always room for improvement -- get more popcorn
Among the flood of rave reviews on the store's website, there's one minor complaint — if you can even call it that: Dollar Tree keeps running out of Brim's. "It's always out of stock. Either the person doing the ordering for this store has no idea it's popular or the company can't keep up with the demand," posted one dissatisfied fan in their review. Another customer has found a workaround to the same problem: "It seems silly to order a case of popcorn but it is so good it's always sold out at my local Dollar Trees. Being able to order a case ... ensures I will never run out, and it only cost me $15," they wrote.
Online purchase options include 12 bags for $15, 24 for $30, 36 for $45, and so on. But, with packet popcorn — and especially when buying in such bulk — there's always a chance for it to go stale. Fortunately, one Dollar Tree customer shared a trick to pull your Brim's back into the fun-and-crunchy zone in their review. "Once this popcorn has been on the shelf for a month it's pretty stale. But if it gets stale, put it in an aluminum pan and heat your oven to 175 degrees [Fahrenheit]. Put it in for 30 minutes to an hour and it will be like it was when it was fresh."
If you're in the mood for experimentation, there are a bunch of different ingredients you can use to elevate your popcorn. But, Brim's butter-flavored popcorn isn't the only hidden gem in Dollar Tree's aisles – and neither is it their only popular movie night snack. It's part of a long list of items mentioned by Reddit users, including ice cream sandwich bars, microwaveable sloppy joes, and peanut butter filled pretzel bites, that are all worth exploring.