The 4-Minute Aldi Luxury Dish That Feeds 2 People For Under $10

Even those of us who love to whip up pasta for a quick meal can get pretty bored of spaghetti, mac and cheese, and baked ziti after the umpteenth time. Premade versions of fancy pastas like ravioli can be a quick fix, but there's always the nagging worry that the flavor will fall flat. If you head to Aldi, though, you can find a delicious, cheap, beautiful-looking gem that serves two people for around $5: the Priano Lobster Ravioli.

These tender pasta pillows are filled with real lobster, ricotta, and mozzarella, plus other bougie ingredients like white wine and sherry, butter, and cream, and a mix of spices. Lobster is the first ingredient in the filling by amount, so you know these ravioli aren't short-charging you on shellfish. The pasta itself has a fetching yellow-and-red striped exterior made with natural colorants like tomato paste, so your dinner will look as upscale as it tastes. Even better, this refrigerated item is ready to eat after four minutes of boiling. It's just about the next best thing to homemade lobster ravioli.

Reviews for this superb Aldi find say that the taste doesn't disappoint. Some shoppers even buy the ravioli in bulk to keep their households satisfied — a good move, considering how often Aldi stores change up their inventory. The only real caveat of these ravioli is that the package doesn't come with a sauce, but that just means you can dress them up however you like.