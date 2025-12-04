The Off-Menu Taco Bell Mac And Cheese Employees Swear By

By now, we all know about secret menus and menu hacks at fast food restaurants. Whether you're recreating an item that has been discontinued using ingredients that are still available, or putting together a new, unique menu item you saw on the internet, almost every fast food chain has a few creations that employees will make for you, even if they never officially appear on the menu. In the world of fast food hacks, one Taco Bell dish goes to the next level. Some very industrious employees found a way to take common menu items that might seem surprising and turn them into macaroni and cheese. All you need are some cinnamon twists and cheese.

If you just cringed a little, that's understandable. Cinnamon twists with cheese are not the most appetizing combination you could imagine. But it's not what you think. The cinnamon twists at Taco Bell are made from something like pasta and duros (a puffed wheat snack). When they come into the store, they're in dry form, no cinnamon or sugar yet. You can see how this Taco Bell hack is shaping up to be a weird one.

Employees at Taco Bell make this dish in various ways, but the general idea is to cook the twist and top it with either nacho cheese sauce or the three-cheese blend. One user on Reddit showed the final product using both kinds of cheese, and it does look like a legit, creamy bowl of macaroni and cheese.