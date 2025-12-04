One Taco Bell Sauce Tastes So Bad It Should've Disappeared With The Enchirito

As someone once said, the secret is in the sauce, and that is literally true in many dishes. Whether it's the sauce on a Big Mac or blazing-hot wings that make you sweat into your eyes, a good sauce can go a long way. Taco Bell is no stranger to the sauce game, and the chain offer an extensive range of choices for those who want to perk up tacos or burritos. The classic hot sauce packets are iconic, and chipotle sauce is a great addition to a Crunchwrap. But one sauce refuses disappear, even though it should, and that's Taco Bell's Red Sauce.

Sometimes known as enchilada sauce, or even salsa roja, Taco Bell's Red Sauce fails in pretty much every way imaginable. When Tasting Table ranked 15 Taco Bell sauces, it came in dead last. Our taste tester went in expecting that bright, punchy flavor that red sauce normally has. Instead, they got a salt bomb that "tastes like thick chicken stock."

The consistency of the sauce is wrong for just about everything on the menu. It's too thin to go on top of a taco, and it's way too salty to act as a dip. If it is meant to be an enchilada sauce, then it should be served with an enchilada, except the chain doesn't have them on the menu anymore – Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito a while back. It's hard to tell what you're supposed to do with Red Sauce, other than not order it.