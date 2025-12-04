One Taco Bell Sauce Tastes So Bad It Should've Disappeared With The Enchirito
As someone once said, the secret is in the sauce, and that is literally true in many dishes. Whether it's the sauce on a Big Mac or blazing-hot wings that make you sweat into your eyes, a good sauce can go a long way. Taco Bell is no stranger to the sauce game, and the chain offer an extensive range of choices for those who want to perk up tacos or burritos. The classic hot sauce packets are iconic, and chipotle sauce is a great addition to a Crunchwrap. But one sauce refuses disappear, even though it should, and that's Taco Bell's Red Sauce.
Sometimes known as enchilada sauce, or even salsa roja, Taco Bell's Red Sauce fails in pretty much every way imaginable. When Tasting Table ranked 15 Taco Bell sauces, it came in dead last. Our taste tester went in expecting that bright, punchy flavor that red sauce normally has. Instead, they got a salt bomb that "tastes like thick chicken stock."
The consistency of the sauce is wrong for just about everything on the menu. It's too thin to go on top of a taco, and it's way too salty to act as a dip. If it is meant to be an enchilada sauce, then it should be served with an enchilada, except the chain doesn't have them on the menu anymore – Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito a while back. It's hard to tell what you're supposed to do with Red Sauce, other than not order it.
Red flags surrounding Taco Bell Red Sauce
We aren't the only ones who take issue with Taco Bell's Red Sauce. The only thing that Business Insider ranks lower than the red sauce is Taco Bell's reduced-fat sour cream, with the reviewer claiming that it "didn't really taste like anything." Parade reviewed 16 Taco Bell sauces and Red Sauce was last there, too. The review called it "watered down and dull." In fact, part of the reason many people find it bland is that Taco Bell's Red Sauce is just water mixed with dried seasonings. If someone prepared it incorrectly, it would likely be too watery. If it sat around for a long time and reduced, that could make it too salty.
Over on Reddit, others are just as unimpressed. There's even a thread called "Red Sauce sucks." Elsewhere, a Redditor asked if the recipe changed because they thought the sauce tasted like mold. Another Redditor claimed it "tastes like bile" to them, which is hardly a rousing endorsement.
Despite the negativity, there are plenty of fans online who offer opposing opinions and really enjoy the sauce. At least one fan on Reddit said they could "drink the stuff out of the cup," so preferences definitely vary. Taste really is subjective, and no matter what you dislike, you could probably find someone with the completely opposite opinion — this is clearly the case with Taco Bell's Red Sauce. If you want a good red sauce, we suggest trying this homemade enchilada sauce instead.