Why A Creamy Base Is The Secret To Next-Level Roasted Veggies

Have you ever enjoyed roasted carrots atop a creamy bed of whipped feta and wondered why it was so memorably good? Well, it all comes down to a play of texture and taste. Chef Eli Collins of a.kitchen+bar in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. says the duo of roasted vegetables plus a creamy underlying foundation — such as yogurt, hummus, or a puree of sorts — works for multiple reasons. "It provides a base for the vegetables to sit on top and also acts as a sauce, enhancing the flavor profile of the dish," the chef told Tasting Table.

Chef Collins has a few menu items at a.kitchen+bar that feature this sensorial methodology. They include tasty takes like creamy charred eggplant with grilled broccoli, and garlic-honey labneh with flamed beets.

A good meal can come down to contrasting plating considerations. Similar to why savory and sweet work well together, combining browned and crisp roasted veggie exteriors with a silky, creamy, or rich base like hummus or puree provides opposite but complementary flavors and textures. The often-fibrous and hearty vegetables are a pleasing juxtaposition against the smooth base. When asked about any roasted veggies that don't go well with a creamy sauce or base, Collins says, "I can't think of any to avoid. I love a lot of variations." There is a multitude of ways you can expand on the cooking technique in your own kitchen.