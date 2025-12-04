Why A Creamy Base Is The Secret To Next-Level Roasted Veggies
Have you ever enjoyed roasted carrots atop a creamy bed of whipped feta and wondered why it was so memorably good? Well, it all comes down to a play of texture and taste. Chef Eli Collins of a.kitchen+bar in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. says the duo of roasted vegetables plus a creamy underlying foundation — such as yogurt, hummus, or a puree of sorts — works for multiple reasons. "It provides a base for the vegetables to sit on top and also acts as a sauce, enhancing the flavor profile of the dish," the chef told Tasting Table.
Chef Collins has a few menu items at a.kitchen+bar that feature this sensorial methodology. They include tasty takes like creamy charred eggplant with grilled broccoli, and garlic-honey labneh with flamed beets.
A good meal can come down to contrasting plating considerations. Similar to why savory and sweet work well together, combining browned and crisp roasted veggie exteriors with a silky, creamy, or rich base like hummus or puree provides opposite but complementary flavors and textures. The often-fibrous and hearty vegetables are a pleasing juxtaposition against the smooth base. When asked about any roasted veggies that don't go well with a creamy sauce or base, Collins says, "I can't think of any to avoid. I love a lot of variations." There is a multitude of ways you can expand on the cooking technique in your own kitchen.
Inspiration for roasted veggies and creamy bases
Start with one of a plethora of ways to add more flavor to roasted veggies, including a touch of citrus, flaky salt, crunchy toppings, or glazes. Expanding on the roasted veggie and creamy base pairing allows plenty of creativity (aka taste) in the kitchen. For example, serve a delicious medley of roasted root veggies on a smooth sauce made with white beans, cream, and dill for a serious upgrade. Or complement the classic simplicity of charred roasted broccoli with a tahini lemon sauce that adds a tangy and smoky flavor depth, plus a creamy accent.
There is a whipped goat chevre and harissa with grilled carrots on the menu at a.kitchen+bar which shows how the flavor contrast of the mild dairy with spicy harissa can act as a perfect base for something as simple and straightforward as a roasted carrot. But the creamy base for your vegetables doesn't have to be complicated or fussy either. You can serve roasted veggies with simple everyday items that have a creamy or pureed texture — like a whipped feta dip or your favorite store-bought hummus to go with roasted cauliflower. Or simply mix tahini with Greek yogurt as a flavorful base for roasted Brussels sprouts. From there, continue to experiment with flavors and textures by adding fried onions, roasted nuts, or crispy chickpeas to the veggie medley for more taste and textural contrast.