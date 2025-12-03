Fresh, Crunchy Croutons Are Just Minutes Away With The Help Of Your Air Fryer
Whether you totally forgot to run to the store or just don't want to waste money on packaged croutons, learning how to make your own is a great skill to have. They're not an essential part of the dish by any means, but croutons really do round out a salad perfectly, and they're just so easy to whip up — especially if you utilize the air fryer.
Yep, that's right, yet another use for the time-saving machine that everyone has been obsessing over these past few years. But the air fryer really is ideal for making homemade croutons since you don't need to worry about them burning like you do when they're in the oven, and you can prepare them in under 10 minutes. All you need to do is cut up some bread (stale works best), toss it with olive oil or melted butter and some seasoning, and air fry at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit until golden. For even browning, be sure to shake the tray halfway through cooking. The croutons should crisp up in about five minutes or so, and they'll taste even better after a few minutes of cooling.
The best seasonings for air fryer croutons
You can use any bread you like, but most homemade crouton recipes call for French bread, sourdough, or whole wheat. Sweet breads, like challah or brioche, will toast faster, so keep an eye on the croutons if using those varieties. Stale bread will also have a shorter cooking time, especially if it's a few days old. Tearing the bread can lead to a better range of textures, but as long as you have small cubes, cutting bread with a knife is also fine.
As for the amount of fat to use, you're looking at about one tablespoon for every three cups of bread cubes. You want to ensure the cubes are evenly coated without turning soggy, so just make sure each has at least a slight drizzle of oil or melted butter. The seasonings are up to you. A classic Italian seasoning works wonders, as does a simple mixture of salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Try some paprika for a smokey flavor, za'atar for a little Mediterranean flare, or add parmesan for extra depth.
If your air fryer has racks rather than a basket, use the lower shelf to make the croutons. If they start flying around, use a metal trivet to weigh them down. Once they're ready, use the croutons to elevate caesar salad lettuce spears or add some crunch to a roasted tomato soup. They should stay fresh in an airtight container for up to two weeks.