Fresh, Crunchy Croutons Are Just Minutes Away With The Help Of Your Air Fryer

Whether you totally forgot to run to the store or just don't want to waste money on packaged croutons, learning how to make your own is a great skill to have. They're not an essential part of the dish by any means, but croutons really do round out a salad perfectly, and they're just so easy to whip up — especially if you utilize the air fryer.

Yep, that's right, yet another use for the time-saving machine that everyone has been obsessing over these past few years. But the air fryer really is ideal for making homemade croutons since you don't need to worry about them burning like you do when they're in the oven, and you can prepare them in under 10 minutes. All you need to do is cut up some bread (stale works best), toss it with olive oil or melted butter and some seasoning, and air fry at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit until golden. For even browning, be sure to shake the tray halfway through cooking. The croutons should crisp up in about five minutes or so, and they'll taste even better after a few minutes of cooling.