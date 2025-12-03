Here's What Tin Roof Ice Cream Actually Is — And What It Should Taste Like

Ice cream is centuries old and can be found around the world. The most ubiquitous flavors are impossible to trace exactly back to its origins, but we can get close. Chocolate ice cream dates back to the 1690s in Italy, even before vanilla, which didn't show up until the 1760s. Given all the specialty flavors found in ice cream shops today, from Flamin' Hot Cheetos to Thanksgiving dinner, you could safely argue there are thousands of ice cream flavors in the world. Nestled all delicious and cozy between old standby flavors and unique new ones are classics like Tin Roof. It may not be as popular as it once was, but it's got a heck of a legacy, and it's pretty tasty.

Tin Roof ice cream was first invented as a sundae in the 1930s in the small town of Potter, Nebraska, at a place called Potter Sundry. It's made with vanilla ice cream, and topped with hot fudge, chocolate ice cream, and warm marshmallow drizzle. A few salty, skin-on Spanish peanuts, one of the ultimate ice cream sundae upgrades, complete the dish. These classic flavors blend salty and sweet in just the right proportions, offering contrasting texture and temperature. This combination made Potter world famous.

Since its creation, the Tin Roof sundae has come a long way. When we listed iconic desserts from every state, it was the clear choice for Nebraska. Luckily for those who can't make the trip, Tin Roof is available at stores and ice cream shops.