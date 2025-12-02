Before You Salt That Soup, Be Sure To Check What's Already In The Pot (Here's Why)

Adding salt to soups is a surprisingly delicate task. Given the volume of that bubbling cauldron on your stove, it seems like it could take a whole lot of seasoning before you get anywhere near risking it being oversalted. In general, this is true. Soups have a lot of water in them, and without a good amount of salt, they can be quite bland. But there is a fine balance between a soup that proudly announces its flavor and one in which the salt levels sting your tongue. One thing you need to know about salt is that it doesn't just make things taste salty, it is also a flavor enhancer. It brings out the intricacies of all the ingredients used. Without the right amount, you don't taste anything. But with a little too much, the brininess can be overpowering. With a dish like a soup that involves so many ingredients in one pot, you need to take all of those flavors into account and wait until near the end of the cook time to apply your final seasoning touches.

Depending on the soup or stew recipe you're making, you may be adding ingredients that already have a fair amount of salt to them. Broth and bouillon obviously come with a fair bit of sodium, but so too do things like sausage and bacon. As these simmer in the soup, they slowly release that salt into the broth. For this reason, it is best practice to hold the salt until the end of the cook time. When it is just about ready, give the soup a taste and add salt a little bit at a time until it reaches that perfect salinity to lift all of the components into a perfect harmony.