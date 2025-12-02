Review: The Panda Express And Compartés Collab Brightens The Season With Delicious American Chinese Chocolate

I've seen some unique culinary collaborations in my day, but this one takes the cake. Though, "takes the chocolate" is more apropos. Panda Express, the beloved, fast-casual, American Chinese restaurant chain has teamed up with Compartés chocolate, an award-winning, luxury chocolatier known for its premium, gourmet chocolates. I can assure you, this surprising partnership was not on my radar, which made it decidedly more fun.

Family-owned Panda Express has been dishing up iconic Chinese American dishes since 1983, and each menu item is inspired by a particular region of China. The chain transforms authentic Chinese flavors into mouthwatering dishes for the American palate.

Compartés chocolate boasts a small team of visionary chocolatiers who have been handcrafting high-quality chocolates since 1950, and the California-based company prides itself on its dedication to excellence and decadence.

So, what happens when you put the two brands together? I'll tell you want happens: You get four indulgent chocolate bars inspired by Panda Express' most treasured dishes. Imagine the nuances of orange chicken — tangy citrus and fiery chili flakes — woven into creamy milk chocolate. Or walnuts and honey (inspired by honey walnut shrimp), nestled into satiny white chocolate. Each of the four bars promises creativity, and the packaging is artistically stunning.

