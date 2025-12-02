These Chain Restaurant Cheese Fries Were Just Ranked As The Best, And It's Clear Why

Cheese fries should be listed on restaurant menus just as often as their plain brethren, but for some baffling reason, they're missing from many fast food and fast-casual eateries. This means most cheese fry fans are happy to get their fix wherever they can. However, if you want a truly satisfying serving instead of settling for a just-okay version, Tasting Table knows where to go. In our taste tester's ranking of chain restaurant cheese fries, Wingstop emerged as the surprising number one pick.

Side dishes usually take a backseat to Wingstop's many wing flavors, but its cheese fries stood out for one big reason: the fry seasoning and the jalapeño-infused sauce. These set the dish apart from inferior versions that slap boring melted cheddar onto plain fries. Our taste tester loved the subtle hint of sweetness on the potatoes, and the cheese sauce added the perfect amount of spice with a delectably creamy texture. The skin-on fries themselves are also freshly-cooked and crisp — which is crucial to ensure that they stand up to the cheese.

Interestingly, another box of fries in our taste test came with an jalapeño cheese sauce. Burger chain White Castle infuses its cheese with the peppers, yet our taste tester found their fries to be flavorless and soggy. That's a big compliment to Wingstop's great execution of a similar concept. If you want to rack up the flavor even more, you can order kicked-up versions of Wingstop's cheesy fries, from the fan favorite Voodoo Fries to completely custom creations.