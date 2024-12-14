The Wingstop Dipping Hack That's A Total Flavor Bomb

How do you select an item, or items, from a menu? Most times, the diner will take a squizz at the options available, which are usually curated by the chef, choose what appeals to them at that moment, and place an order. But have you ever thought of mixing and matching flavors from menu items to really hone in on what your taste buds are aching for? For example, while parmesan and spicy Korean might sound like a weird combo, it may be the best thing since sliced bread.

Wingstop currently has 13 different flavors for its chicken pieces, tenders, and even its sides (and one that isn't considered a sauce at all). Most often, hungry patrons will choose their chicken along with a favorite dip or sauce, and that's that. But Wingstop fans everywhere are mixing things up, with TikTokers across the platform sharing some of their favorite combos. We're seeing the likes of wings being swirled in Ranch sauce, then rolled in Garlic Parmesan. Hot Garlic Parmesan has also been mixed with Original Parmesan to bring a gorgeously cheesy flavor to wings, and tones down the spiciness a bit for those with a lower heat tolerance. Another quadruple combo is dipping a wing in Lemon Pepper sauce followed by a quick roll in Parmesan; this is followed by a swirl in Louisiana Rub with a final coating in Parmesan. Delish!

