The Wingstop Dipping Hack That's A Total Flavor Bomb
How do you select an item, or items, from a menu? Most times, the diner will take a squizz at the options available, which are usually curated by the chef, choose what appeals to them at that moment, and place an order. But have you ever thought of mixing and matching flavors from menu items to really hone in on what your taste buds are aching for? For example, while parmesan and spicy Korean might sound like a weird combo, it may be the best thing since sliced bread.
Wingstop currently has 13 different flavors for its chicken pieces, tenders, and even its sides (and one that isn't considered a sauce at all). Most often, hungry patrons will choose their chicken along with a favorite dip or sauce, and that's that. But Wingstop fans everywhere are mixing things up, with TikTokers across the platform sharing some of their favorite combos. We're seeing the likes of wings being swirled in Ranch sauce, then rolled in Garlic Parmesan. Hot Garlic Parmesan has also been mixed with Original Parmesan to bring a gorgeously cheesy flavor to wings, and tones down the spiciness a bit for those with a lower heat tolerance. Another quadruple combo is dipping a wing in Lemon Pepper sauce followed by a quick roll in Parmesan; this is followed by a swirl in Louisiana Rub with a final coating in Parmesan. Delish!
Have fun with unique flavor combos
Another cool flavor combo is Original Hot with the Bleu Cheese sauce. A little tip here (which is not just for the Original Hot flavor) — if you like your wings extra-saucy, ask for them to be served "wet." Wingstop gives the option to choose your chicken done wet or dry, with dry being less saucy. And while you have the Bleu Cheese open, try it with Lemon Pepper mixed with Garlic Parmesan wings.
Also, keep your eyes out for Wingstop limited editions which get sassy with different flavors. The chefs there like to get creative and sometimes release rocking flavor mixes that are only available for a short time. They're called flavor remixes, which are inspired by fans. We've seen Hot Lemon, which is a blend of Original Hot and Lemon Pepper; a cheeky mix of Hickory Smoked BBQ and Cajun seasoning called Bayou BBQ; and Lemon Pepper thrown in with Garlic Parmesan. There's also what Wingstop has called Maple Sriracha, which brings a magical balance of spicy sriracha and sweet apple to your palate; and a flavor combo inspired by rapper Latto, called Lemon Herb Remix.
A few ballsy blends to get you started. But try your own — everyone has their own flavor inspiration, so see what fires up your taste buds then get mixing.