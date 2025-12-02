This Common Spanish Cocktail Isn't Actually That Popular In Spain

Imagine yourself lounging by the sea in San Sebastián or at a bustling tapas bar in Madrid. Now imagine what you're drinking. If the answer is a glass of sangria, you're likely marking yourself out as a tourist. While the storied bond between Spain and sangria is strong, the famous cocktail isn't as popular among the locals as one might think. It may be a rare summer indulgence, and youngsters on a budget might still drink it, but despite a myth-soaked history, it's much more of a tourist drink today.

So what really is sangria? The roots of the drink go back to ancient Rome, when wine was added to water to make it safe to drink, and herbs and fruits were thrown in for flavor. In modern Spain, sangria found a home as the cneter of the party. "It used to be more like a homemade beverage for random festivities," a Reddit user posted, adding that the fun was to make the mixture in the ugliest bowl they could find. "It was never supposed to be a drink you would order in a bar."

If you want to set yourself apart from the tourists and feel one with the locals, the cocktail you want to order is a Tinto de Verano, which translates to "red wine of summer" and essentially is wine mixed with soda or lemon soda. It's also a great drink to order if you don't like the taste of alcohol.